One of the Powell-Wood Georgia cases was just dismissed

Judge Batten is tossing one of Sidney Powell’s and Lin Wood’s Georgia Kraken case. The temporary restraining order to decertify the election is vacated, U.S. District Judge Linda Parker ruled.

Apparently, the judge wanted them to file before the crime was committed. However, in another case, they were told they would not have had any standing before the alleged crime.

“The relief that the plaintiffs seek, this court cannot grant.” Judge Batten said, calling their bid “the most extraordinary relief ever sought in a court in an election.”

Watch:

Please take two minutes to listen to Judge Batten, a Republican appointee, on why he’s tossing the Georgia Kraken suit. https://t.co/BhypILni2B — Alison Frankel (@AlisonFrankel) December 7, 2020