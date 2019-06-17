One Socialist Closes in on Another as Trump’s Polling Takes the Stage

According to a poll conducted by Change Research, socialist, fake capitalist, and fake Indian, Elizabeth Warren leads in Minnesota.

Minnesota voters favor Warren at 21%. Biden polls at 20% and Sanders at 19% polls close behind. Minnesotans put Klobuchar in fourth place at 16%, followed by Pete Buttigieg at 11%, Kamala Harris at 4%, Beto O’Rourke at 3% and Andrew Yang at 2%.

Women prefer Sanders and men prefer the hard-left Bernie Sanders. Biden does best with the over 50 crowd.

Klobuchar can’t even compete in her own state, which is not unusual. Warren didn’t take her state to date, Biden did.

In a new South Carolina poll, Warren is picking up steam:

Biden 37% (down 9)

Warren 17% (up 9)

Buttigieg 11% (up 3)

Harris 9% (down 1)

Booker 5% (up 1)

O’Rourke (4% (up 2)

Yang 3% (up 1)

Warren could be closing in on Biden. There is no enthusiasm for the old white, floppy Biden.

The polls, 17 months out, claim every Democrat beats President Trump. If true, the country is lost. The Democrat candidates openly promise a socialist or a communist agenda.

Polls don’t reflect public opinion, they shape it, and that is the danger we face.

The polls are also a reflection of the effectiveness of the media’s propaganda. People often pick up soundbites and false reporting and regurgitate it.

More than 90% of the media coverage on the President is negative. No President has ever had to contend with this much hate and misinformation.

Despite that, the President has implemented much of his agenda. The economy is doing extremely well, but the media is barely reporting the positive and claims it’s about to crash every month and every quarter. They are predicting a recession, yet they bragged about Barack Obama’s anemic economy.

The President’s pollsters are coming up with the same results, but Brad Pascale, Trump’s campaign manager, explained that the leaked numbers are “ancient, in campaign terms, from months-old polling that began in March before two major events had occurred: the release of the summary of the Mueller report exonerating the President, and the beginning of the Democrat candidates defining themselves with the far-left policy message.”

None of the polls include the electoral college, which Democrats desperately hope to abolish.

Ronald Reagan wasn’t polling as well as Trump is now and he won. Of course, times were different and elections were more legitimate at the time. Now we have ballot harvesting, no photo ID in many states, California, New York, and several other states have turned blue, and redistricting is being decided in favor of Democrats by liberal/leftist judges. All this is at the same time the future Democrats are flooding the border.

Every person who wants to keep socialism at bay must come out to vote for Donald Trump. There is no other option except to stay home and let the socialists take over. They outnumber the right and they have control over the means of communication and they control education.

Currently, however, it is President Trump who is drawing the crowds, not Biden with 85 to 200 at his events. That does mean something as we discovered in 2016.