One-third of Dems say criticism by whites of a politician of color is racism

Voters are closely divided over whether President Trump is a racist, but one-in-three Democrats think it’s racism any time a white politician criticizes a politician of color, according to a Rasmussen survey of 1000 likely voters released Wednesday.

Silencing opponents based on the color of one’s skin is insane, illogical, and fascist. A third of Democrats are saying any white politician can’t criticize another politician whose skin color is not white.

The one in three Democrats who believe this are the real racists.

The poll backs up the constant accusations against whites that they are racist simply for criticizing opponents. The race card is used to silence disagreement.

Democrats use minorities to protect them from criticism and as a vehicle for labeling opponents as racists.

The wording of the questions:

1. Which is closer to your point of view – that President Trump is a racist or that his opponents are accusing him of racism for political gain?

2. Is it racist for a white politician to criticize the political views of a politician of color?

3. Does the term racism refer to any discrimination by people of one race against another or does racism refer only to discrimination by white people against minorities?

ADDITIONAL RESULTS

The latest Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey finds that 47% of all Likely U.S. Voters think Trump is a racist, down a bit from 50% in January 2018. Slightly more (49%) disagree and say his opponents are accusing him of racism only for political gain, up from 43% in the earlier survey. (To see survey question wording, click here.)

While 80% of Democrats believe the president is a racist, 85% of Republicans think the racism charges by his opponents are politically motivated. Voters not affiliated with either major party are evenly divided on the question.

Among all voters, 22% think it’s racist if a white politician criticizes the political views of a politician of color. Sixty-eight percent (68%) disagree, while 10% are undecided.

But only 11% believe the term “racism” refers only to discrimination by white people against minorities. Eighty-four percent (84%) say racism refers to any discrimination by people of one race against another.

The survey of 1,000 Likely Voters was conducted on July 15-16, 2019 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Fieldwork for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research, LLC.