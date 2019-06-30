Only 55% Are Opposed to Free Healthcare for Foreigners Here Illegally

A Rasmussen Reports survey this month asked 1,000 likely U.S. voters their opinions on the sanctuary state of California’s latest law that provides full health care benefits to low-income illegal aliens who are under the age of 26-years-old.

About 55 percent, or 5-in-9, likely U.S. voters overall said they opposed providing even the lowest income illegal aliens with taxpayer-funded health care in their state. Only about 31 percent of likely voters said they supported the giant subsidy program.

That’s not what it should be. Eighty or ninety percent should know it’s insane. Are we going to give over 100,000 new people free healthcare each month as they pour in?

We cannot afford to take care of our own properly and the system is going bankrupt as it is.

It is all perfectly logical considering no more than 47 percent pay federal taxes. What do they care? They won’t have to pay for it. That is what happens when too many people have no stake in our government spending of tax dollars.

In total, about 56 percent of likely voters earning between $30,000 to $50,000 say they oppose taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens. Likewise, 62 percent of likely voters earning $50,000 to $100,000 say they oppose taxpayer-funded health care for illegal aliens.

That’s because they have a stake in it. Do you know who doesn’t? Illegal aliens don’t. Most work off the books and send the cash home. Since they don’t make enough money to pay taxes, they also get child care credits. It’s unsustainable.