Only conservatives care About Schiff getting opponents’ phone records

Op-Ed

Kimberley Strassel of the Wall Street Journal reported, “Fanatics can justify any action, and House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff this week demonstrated where that mindset leads. In his rush to paint Donald Trump as a lawbreaker, Mr. Schiff has himself trampled law and responsibility.”

She continued, “That’s the bottom line in Mr. Schiff’s stunning decision to subpoena the phone records of Rudy Giuliani and others. Mr. Schiff divulged the phone logs this week in his Ukraine report, thereby revealing details about the communications of Trump attorneys Jay Sekulow and Mr. Giuliani, ranking Intelligence Committee member Devin Nunes, reporter John Solomon, and others. The media is treating this as a victory when it is a disgraceful breach of ethical and legal propriety.”

“If nothing else, Mr. Schiff claims the ignominious distinction of being the first congressman to use his official powers to spy on a fellow member and publish the details. His report also means open season on members of the press. Mr. Giuliani over months has likely spoken to dozens of political figures and reporters — and the numbers, dates, and length of those calls are now in Democrats’ hot little hands. Who gets the Schiff treatment next?”

Schiff should be charged and prosecuted immediately. Where is Bill Barr?

THIS COULD EXPLAIN IT

Schiff Admits Only Conservatives Care About Release of Opponents’ Phone Records! Therefore, he sure doesn’t care.

“The same media that howled when the Bush Administration gathered metadata to hunt for terrorists is silent when Democrats gather and release it against a conservative journalist and Republicans,” Strassel wrote.

“Keep this double standard in mind when you next hear media lectures about violating democratic and institutional “norms”.”

File charges!