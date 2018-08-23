Open Borders Geraldo Goes Bonkers Over Criticism by Texas’ Lt. Gov.

An unhinged Geraldo Rivera showed up on The Story with Martha McCallum Thursday evening to react to a criticism by the Texas Lt. Governor Dan Patrick. The Fox analyst felt he was defamed by Mr. Patrick.

The Texas Lt. Gov. argued that people who insist on these open border policies basically have blood on their hands. And then he added, “even Geraldo Rivera, and I haven’t ever met the guy, I seem to like him, seems like he has a good heart, I saw him here on Fox saying I feel badly about this [Mollie Tibbetts’ death], ‘but…’.” Patrick continued, “there is no ‘but’.”

The unhinged talking head called Patrick a “bottom feeding politician” and then falsely claimed Patrick is stereotyping 11 million immigrants to this country.

Patrick never generalized as Geraldo said, but he does want the borders closed.

Geraldo said to the Fox audience, “I’m begging you” to “stop branding this entire population”. In other words, the Fox audience are bigots who stereotype all illegal immigrants.

Martha called him on that.

He went off again, throwing out more straw man arguments about how people of all races commit these crimes.

He argued that illegal aliens commit fewer crimes. That is the biggest straw man of all. They don’t belong here and they need to come in legally. It doesn’t matter if they are by-and-large good people. Any crimes committed by people here illegally would not have happened if they weren’t in the country.

Geraldo isn’t even accurate. Illegal aliens commit more crimes and more serious crimes and the figures are shocking. Watch this short clip.

Mr. Rivera referenced the cousins and friends of the Tibbetts who allegedly said Mollie would be horrified to see people being branded.

Geraldo probably saw the tweet and a Facebook post by two cousins, one of whom hates “Trumpists”. The cousin named Sam said he is a second cousin and he leveled very harsh criticisms in a tweet to Candace Owens for a harmless comment she made. Another female cousin wrote on Facebook that “EVIL comes in all colors”. We all know that. This isn’t about color, it’s about borders and the right to have them and a sovereign nation.

Geraldo is illogical and confused.

Watch: