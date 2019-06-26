Open Borders Killed El Salvadoran Man and His Daughter

The tragic death of a man from El Salvador and his 23-month old daughter is being blamed on President Trump. The attacks started with CNN, were continued by other networks, and quickly taken up by Democratic presidential candidates.

The two people drowned on the Mexico side of the border and they died in front of the child’s mother. The President had nothing to do with it.

It is a terrible story, but it’s the fault of Democrats if anyone other than that of the illegal crossers. The Democrat policies are encouraging people to come here with phony asylum stories when they are actually opportunists, mostly looking for work, but also for criminal opportunities and welfare.

NO, HE WASN’T ESCAPING VIOLENCE

Relatives of Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez and his 23-month-old daughter, Valeria, have indicated that although the family, which included wife and mother Tania Vanessa Ávalos, were hoping to request asylum in the United States, they were not victims of violence in their homeland, according to a report by The New York Times Wednesday.

President Trump is being accused of not granting asylum to these allegedly legitimate asylum seekers. However, former President Obama would have denied asylum to this family also. But the media and Democrats, in general, want to abuse the President and everyone on the right by making them out to be killers.

President Obama clearly stated what he would do in 2014 to George Stephanopoulos:

“Our message is absolutely don’t send your children, unaccompanied, uh, on trains or through a bunch of smugglers. We don’t even know how many of these kids don’t may it and may have been waylayed into sex trafficking or killed because they fell off a train. We have no way of tracking that, ” Obama warned.

“So, that is our direct message to the families in Central America. Do not send your children to the borders. If they do make it, they’ll get sent back. More importantly, they may not make it,” Obama told Stephanopoulos.

This unfortunate man took his baby on this arduous journey, took her into a dangerous river, and it is he who is responsible for his death and that of his daughter’s. But the Democrat policies should also be blamed.

An Associated Press report cited journalist Julia Le Duc’s story and photo which were published by Mexican newspaper La Jornada:

According to Le Duc’s reporting for La Jornada, Óscar Alberto Martínez Ramírez, frustrated because the family from El Salvador was unable to present themselves to U.S. authorities and request asylum, swam across the river on Sunday with his daughter, Valeria.

He set her on the U.S. bank of the river and started back for his wife, Tania Vanessa Ávalos, but seeing him move away the girl threw herself into the waters. Martínez returned and was able to grab Valeria, but the current swept them both away.

DESPICABLE LEFTISTS

These lies are manipulative and that is evil.

Democrats need to stop blaming the President when it is clearly their open borders policies that are to blame.