Open Borders Koch Brothers Rant Against Rumored Plan to End Refugee Resettlement

The billionaire Koch brothers who support open borders and mass immigration have slews of organizations ranting against a potential plan by the President to greatly limit all refugee resettlement in the USA.

The Kochs’ network says we must not “turn our backs” on refugees. We anxiously await the Koch brothers opening up their estates where so-called refugees can live. They can pitch tents on their acres of land.

How many are legitimate refugees and how many are vetted? The U.N. is vetting them. Allegedly, the U.N. gets to pick where they are resettled in the USA.

There are rumors that the administration will further reduce the flow of refugees into the U.S. The current annual cap of 30,000 might be reduced to 3,000 to 10,000 as requested by Federal immigration officials.

It allows for better vetting and assimilation, although we are taking in a lot of people who do not value our belief system.

This pause is after four decades of admitting many thousands through the resettlement program pushed by the U.N. It’s not even clear the President will do this. It’s still in the rumor category.

The Kochs aren’t conservatives. They are open borders liberals who just don’t like wild spending. They now work closely with George Soros, allegedly to fight online extremism. Is it extremism or just right-wing anything? Many believe Soros is a communist destroying the USA. He certainly is far-left.

