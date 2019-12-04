Open Borders Pelosi Blocking USMCA Trade Deal-Fears Lack of “Enforcement” by Mexico

With all the talk of polarization in D.C., one possible, even shining example of bi-partisanship legislation remains stuck on Speaker Pelosi’s desk. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement would replace the outdated, and increasingly less productive North American Free Trade Agreement.

The USMCA is widely seen as a win for the U.S. According to the United States International Trade Commission, ratification of this deal would lead to 176,000 new jobs and $68 billion in increased economic growth. It also has provisions to improve wages and working conditions all across North America.

So why is Nancy Pelosi blocking the House of Representatives from voting on something that would have support from both sides of the aisle? She’s worried Mexico will fail to enforce the law!

The Democrat Speaker said, “We still have some issues that relate to enforcement, because if you don’t have enforcement you just have a nice conversation and a list of nice things….”.

Anybody want to point out Ms. Pelosi’s stunning lack of self awareness? Perhaps some brave reporter should mention that for years she’s heartily embraced what amounts to only “a nice conversation and a list of nice things” when it comes stopping illegal aliens from pouring through the U.S.- Mexico border.