Operación Libertad! Overthrow of Nicolas Maduro Underway NOW!

Juan Guaidó today called for an uprising in Venezuela to overthrow Nicolas Maduro whose forces are bolstered by Russian and Iranian troops. Maduro has also armed rogue gangsters to support his forces.

Guaidó said the “moment is now.” He also told the citizens that the commanders of the ZODI have given him their support.

Some call Juan Guaidó the Interim President. He assumed the presidency under Venezuela’s Constitution and laws, and, according to supporters, is restoring democracy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted his full support of Guaidó’s Operación Libertad.

NATIONAL GUARD ARE FIGHTING NATIONAL GUARD IN THE STREETS

The people gave up their guns six years ago and are forced to fight with rocks, bottles, whatever they can find.

There are major clashes going on now, watch live:

More live feed:

Moments like these, I wish I was back there, fighting for my lost homeland. As an immigrant, I know that I’ll know only hard work on foreign soils in my future, but will invest back in #Venezuela as soon as a new system is in place. pic.twitter.com/pvTPi2guVt — monacogustavo (@monacogustavo) April 30, 2019

Maduro does have his supporters:

Venezuelans who support President Nicolás Maduro arrive around the Government Palace to defend the Bolivarian Revolution against this new coup attempt. #Venezuela #HandsOffVenezuela pic.twitter.com/c7SIZQonQW — osman pasa (@plevne_tuna_06) April 30, 2019

MORE VIDEO OF CLASHES

Ahora en #Venezuela – ESCUCHE: puedes escuchar el #MaduroRegime disparando una mezcla de pellets y munición en vivo a la gente mientras #NicolasMaduro intenta reprimir el levantamiento. #OperacionLibertad pic.twitter.com/koo0eucJB3 — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) April 30, 2019

Maduro cerró el tránsito público en #Venezuela …ahora la gente esté caminando hacia las protestas organizadas por @jguaido #OperacionLibertad pic.twitter.com/sDqmsSkdqN — Trish Regan (@trish_regan) April 30, 2019

Clashes erupt in Venezuela, with protesters throwing rocks at armored vehicles. Both President Nicolas Maduro and opposition leader Juan Guaido have claimed military support pic.twitter.com/AVjDpK9ZI5 — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) April 30, 2019