Operación Libertad! Overthrow of Nicolas Maduro Underway NOW!

S.Noble
Juan Guaido and released prisoner Leopold Lopez together today

Juan Guaidó today called for an uprising in Venezuela to overthrow Nicolas Maduro whose forces are bolstered by Russian and Iranian troops. Maduro has also armed rogue gangsters to support his forces.

Guaidó said the “moment is now.” He also told the citizens that the commanders of the ZODI have given him their support.

Some call Juan Guaidó the Interim President. He assumed the presidency under Venezuela’s Constitution and laws, and, according to supporters, is restoring democracy.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeted his full support of Guaidó’s Operación Libertad.

NATIONAL GUARD ARE FIGHTING NATIONAL GUARD IN THE STREETS

The people gave up their guns six years ago and are forced to fight with rocks, bottles, whatever they can find.

Maduro forces are running over protesters.

There are major clashes going on now, watch live:

More live feed:

Maduro does have his supporters:

MORE VIDEO OF CLASHES

