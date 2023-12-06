Oppressor-Oppressed News: University Presidents Are Confused

The universities have adopted a Marxist oppressor-oppressed model of governance, and it is destroying them. In their world, the fascist Palestinians are the oppressed, and the Jews who were brutally attacked are the oppressors.

Harvard President Claudine Gay admits that certain statements are anti-Semitic and even call for clear murder against Jews. However, when confronted with these statements being made on campus during protests and demonstrations, she will not condemn them. It was a shocking display by the president of the most prestigious university in the world.

How can this happen in the United States? Is it years of hiring unqualified people and admitting unqualified students because they fit some allegedly oppressed group?

This Harvard President is awful, but she’s not alone. Dr. Gay will not directly answer questions and won’t stand against calling for a mass genocide of an entire population. She should not be running a university system.

NEW — Congresswoman Elise Stefanik demands Harvard’s President Claudine Gay resign in a fiery exchange over antisemitism on campus. “Harvard ranks the lowest when it comes to protecting Jewish students,” Stefanik said. “This is why I’ve called for your resignation and your… pic.twitter.com/t2HFhg8HNH — KanekoaTheGreat (@KanekoaTheGreat) December 5, 2023

Gay’s incapable of answering a question like a normal human being.

Remarkable exchange:@RepKiley: If you were talking to a prospective Jewish student’s family right now, could you look them in the eye and tell them that their son or daughter would be safe & feel safe & welcome on your campus?

Harvard pres. Gay won’t give a yes-or-no answer. pic.twitter.com/sNTBCtPVet — KC Johnson (@kcjohnson9) December 5, 2023

.@RepKiley: “Would you want someone who has called for the elimination of the State of Israel to be part of the Harvard community?” Harvard President Claudine Gay: “There is no place at Harvard for anti-Semitism.” https://t.co/VaJ59tiiUs pic.twitter.com/TjTCwDkikh — The Hill (@thehill) December 6, 2023

These administrators won’t address the issues honestly.

As a @Harvard alumni I’m calling for President Gay’s resignation due to her refusal to denounce and act on calls on the campus for the genocide of Jews. https://t.co/WcDoWvYoUO — Col. Rob Maness ret. (@RobManess) December 5, 2023

Today, we are seeing the same kind of mass dehumanization of the #Jewish people that enabled the #Holocaust – though, we are no longer defenseless. For the American Jewish students at Cornell, #Columbia, and other campuses where Pro-#Hamas protestors are spouting anti-Semitic… pic.twitter.com/HguvpXppK0 — Michael Oren (@DrMichaelOren) December 5, 2023

