Oppressor-Oppressed News: University Presidents Are Confused

By
M Dowling
-
0
8

The universities have adopted a Marxist oppressor-oppressed model of governance, and it is destroying them. In their world, the fascist Palestinians are the oppressed, and the Jews who were brutally attacked are the oppressors.

Harvard President Claudine Gay admits that certain statements are anti-Semitic and even call for clear murder against Jews. However, when confronted with these statements being made on campus during protests and demonstrations, she will not condemn them. It was a shocking display by the president of the most prestigious university in the world.

How can this happen in the United States? Is it years of hiring unqualified people and admitting unqualified students because they fit some allegedly oppressed group?

This Harvard President is awful, but she’s not alone. Dr. Gay will not directly answer questions and won’t stand against calling for a mass genocide of an entire population. She should not be running a university system.

Gay’s incapable of answering a question like a normal human being.

These administrators won’t address the issues honestly.


