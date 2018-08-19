Oregon NARAL Celebrates Abortion with Rocky Roe v. Wade Ice Cream

Abortion propagandists call their movement pro-choice, but it’s not. It’s the killing of live fetuses. They should call it what it is. The activists want to promote abortion and protect Roe v. Wade. They thought using ice cream to do it was a clever way to do it.

The Taliban does something like that too.

Propagandist activists of NARAL teamed up with an ice cream shop in Portland to “defend reproductive freedom.”

Abortion should be rare, but these people are celebrating it.

They tweeted: “We’ve partnered with @WhatstheScoopdx by offering ice cream pints for sale for a limited time only, including a new custom flavor made exclusively for NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon: Rocky Roe v. Wade! Order yours now & help defend reproductive freedom!”

They have their own abortion-themed ice cream flavor too.

Abortion activists are afraid if Judge Kavanaugh is appointed to the Supreme Court, the Justices will try to eliminate abortion.

