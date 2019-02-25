Oscar Night! Petty, Weird, Obsessed “Beautiful People”

Nasty leftist comedian Bill Maher thinks the right-wing is jealous of the lefties and that’s why we don’t join them and adopt their crazy ideologies. So, tell me, do you envy this strange person wearing man-lady clothes? He’s a leftist, one of Bill Maher’s beautiful people.

Gender norm who?? ‘Pose’ star Billy Porter stunned on the #Oscars red carpet in this tuxedo dress pic.twitter.com/tGd0Igf8SR — NowThis (@nowthisnews) February 25, 2019

A number of people on Twitter thought the stage last night was deliberately made to resemble Donald Trump’s hair. How could we not be jealous of these odd people and the self-congratulating narcissists they adore?

Am I the only one who thinks the #Oscars stage looks like a head of hair. Maybe it is a tribute to #Trump pic.twitter.com/Vz7A1AqS1x — Aynex Mercado (@aynex) February 25, 2019

So, why did the #Oscars stage look like trumps hair? pic.twitter.com/e6ZcJLezil — Michael K. (@MikeKurylo) February 25, 2019

The insanity of the left is on full display when they are this obssessed, which is all the time now.

The male CNN host in this next clip said he needed a “cold shower” after a Gaga duet and “he just got pregnant.” Of course the right-wing are all jealous because the left are so smart and so superior to the right, as Bill Maher would say.

As an aside, Gaga was wearing a $30 million dollar diamond. Surely she should have passed that by the “boss” AOC.

CNN’s Berman on Watching Lady Gaga/Bradley Cooper Duet at Oscars: ‘I Just Got Pregnant’ “I need to take a cold shower. That’s like steamy. I just got pregnant.” #tcot#Oscars#@LadyGaga#BradleyCooper#@JohnBerman#CNN pic.twitter.com/NYYHALuzb0 — Mark Finkelstein (@markfinkelstein) February 25, 2019

WOULD YOU WANT TO BE SPIKE LEE?

Spike Lee told the audience to do the right thing and vote Trump out in 2020, but the President hit back harder. He tweeted: Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!

The AP reports that Spike Lee was visibly angry when “Green Book” won the Oscar for best picture, appearing to try to storm out of the theater. A number of these sore losers wouldn’t clap.

Pretty petty!

Who wouldn’t want to be them, as Bill Maher says.

THEY MOCK THE PRESIDENT AT EVERY OPPORTUNITY

These people the right supposedly loves and wants to be, according to Maher, started out mocking the President.

Trump mocked in the first minute of the Oscars: “Mexico is not paying for the wall!” pic.twitter.com/zfVnOXv1NH — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 25, 2019