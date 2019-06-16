Our future leaders say pipelines, resource development lead to man-camps, porn rings

The insanity continues! Climate Science is in its infancy and the revolutionaries want to destroy capitalism and progress based on this barely-evolved science. There is no low too low and no absurdity too outrageous for the manipulative left in their efforts to transform the West.

Canadian communists like Naomi Klein are pushing their version of the absurd Green New Deal in Canada. To pander to minorities, they are demanding they wrap the plan around indigenous rights.

At a recent conference of a few hundred people, there was no lack of hyperbole and it was racist, sexist, and worse. It was disgusting.

A far-left Truth and Reconciliation Council (TRC) report found, absurdly, that Canada’s residential school system was a form of cultural genocide. The MMIWG report found Canada guilty of a race-based genocide “which has been empowered by colonial structures.”

MAN CAMPS, MURDER, TRAFFICKING, CHILD-PORN RINGS?

These lunatics claim “pipelines and resource development lead to man camps, human trafficking, and child-porn rings.

Pam Palmater, a Mi’kmaq lawyer, spewed vile rants, without backing up a thing.

“(Pipelines and resource developments) involve large numbers of man camps, and wherever there are man camps or any kind of natural resource development, you have high rates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, human trafficking, high rates of child-porn rings — both in Canada and in the U.S.”

“You can’t talk about climate change without talking about the social inequalities that exist or the people who suffer from environmental racism,” Palmater said. “The people on the front lines suffer the contaminated water and lands — almost always First Nations — versus the people who are profiting from it. You can’t look at those things in isolation, the ones who are making the decisions and those who aren’t.”

“Canada is killing our people, and it’s killing the environment,” she said. “It’s as simple as that.”

ECOCIDE?

Palmater accused Canada of ecocide.

“(Canada’s government) is making decisions knowing that it is destroying the environment, primarily for corporate profit. Imagine what it’s like for Indigenous people to watch genocide and ecocide happen in our territories and be stopped from protecting everyone in its territory.”

Communist Naomi Klein keynoted and pushed her anti-Capitalist message.

“We have a governing party that talks a good game about climate, but still behaves as if the only industry that can create good jobs is the oil and gas industry, and that’s just simply not true.” …Misinformation will be a huge problem moving forward, Klein said.”

So much hate.

