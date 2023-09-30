Our New Name

About that new website name I said we were moving to…

At first, I said we were changing the site name to Fat Elephant. People didn’t like it because it didn’t mean anything, which is why I chose it.

Then I went to Street Newser. Newser is defined in the dictionary as a press conference, and street is just news from the street instead of corporate fake news. I received insults for that one.

I have another name picked out, which we will move to fairly soon, but I’m not announcing it yet. I’m just doing it and hope people don’t hate it. I can’t please everyone.

I have had the name ‘Independent Sentinel’ for nearly 12 years, and I have to change it for several reasons, partly because I need a change. Hopefully, you’ll understand.

