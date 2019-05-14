Our Own Eva Peron, AOC DEMANDS the Green New Deal, nothing less

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is busy gaslighting everyone this week, denying she ever meant the world had twelve years before disaster hits. She is blaming Republicans for the ‘misunderstanding’. The fact is, however, that she said over and over that we only had twelve years to fix the planet. She was mocked endlessly over it and never said a word. She is a liar.

This is a technique of the GOP, to take dry humor + sarcasm literally and “fact check” it. Like the “world ending in 12 years” thing, you’d have to have the social intelligence of a sea sponge to think it’s literal. But the GOP is basically Dwight from The Office so who knows. https://t.co/pmkwrdeAnq — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) May 12, 2019

She has her Green New Deal video pinned to the top of her Twitter feed with this message: Climate change is here + we’ve got a deadline: 12 years left to cut emissions in half. A # GreenNewDeal is our plan for a world and a future worth fighting for. How did we get here? What is at stake? And where are we going?

Here she is ranting about the world ending:

.@AOC on millennials and social media: "We’re, like, the world is going to end in 12 years if we don’t address climate change" pic.twitter.com/HjhbVyfFN4 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 22, 2019

She is also very arrogant and dictatorial. She’s our own little Eva Peron. In this next clip, the pompous know-nothing, know-it-all suggests Biden’s climate plan is moderate and she won’t tolerate it. You can then hear Biden explain his plan is not moderate, which is true. His plan is crazy radical, but it proceeds at a slower pace. Now that AOC says we have more than ten years, that should be okay with her.

She sounds Hitlerian.

AOC is scary. She has millions of followers and the entire Democratic Party is backing her. She is the Democrat Party and her ideas will turn us into a socialist/communist nation.