Out of Touch Joe Kicks Off His Malarkey Tour

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday launched his “No Malarkey” bus tour in Iowa, part of a bid to regain momentum among the state’s voters ahead of the nation’s first presidential caucuses.

We can’t in good conscience call it a ‘no malarkey’ tour when it’s nothing but malarkey. For you young ‘uns under 60 years of age, malarkey means “meaningless talk; nonsense.” My Irish grandmother said to never use it because Malarkey is a last name and it insults all the Malarkey families. She said it probably began as gossip about a family named ‘Malarkey.’

Joe isn’t going for the Malarkey votes, obviously.

The frontrunner’s eight-day bus tour is part of an effort to win over supporters.

“Reason we named it ‘no malarkey’ is because the other guy is all lies,” Joe Biden said about President Trump.

Malarkey tour would be a more appropriate appellation. He must be reaching out to the youth with the whole malarkey thing [sarcasm here].

The first stops were today. He spoke to small crowds with photographers taking tight shots to make them look larger.

And, try to find him giving a speech on Twitter. You won’t. Why is that?

How can he be the frontrunner? Seriously, where are the enthusiastic crowds?

During his “No Malarkey!” tour in Council Bluffs @JoeBiden leaned over and BIT his wife @DrBiden‘s finger pic.twitter.com/Yc1c67aimC — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) November 30, 2019