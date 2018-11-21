Outgoing Chair Trey Gowdy Beats Out Dems & Asks for Ivanka’s Emails

On his way out the door, Trey Gowdy wants answers on Ivanka Trump’s emails and he wants them by December 5. Why he didn’t ask in 2017 is a mystery. The story is a year-and-a-half old.

The Democrats were going to investigate anyway. It’s not only Gowdy who is asking. Ron Johnson is also. The left on social media is thrilled since they think Ivanka and Jared are criminals who will end up in prison. The left is unhinged.

GOWDY’S ON THE HUNT

As Oversight Committee chair, Trey Gowdy is requesting information from the White House regarding the report yesterday about Ivanka Trump‘s use of personal email.

In a letter to John Kelly obtained by reporters Tuesday night, Gowdy cites the initial Washington Post report and writes, “Ms.Trump’s use of a personal email account for official communications may implicate the Presidential Records Act and other security and recordkeeping requirements. In light of the importance and necessity of preserving the public record and doing so in a manner that is reflective of relevant statutory and regulatory requirements, the Committee must assess whether the White House took adequate steps to archive Ms. Trump’s emails and prevent a reoccurrence.”

He wants letters that cite ‘official business’ and wants to know if any were classified.

NEW: Outgoing OGR Chair Trey Gowdy is seeking information from the White House about Ivanka Trump’s personal email use, requesting info and a briefing. Here’s the letter he sent WH COS Kelly today pic.twitter.com/3COm1BwsBO — Jeremy Herb (@jeremyherb) November 20, 2018

RON JOHNSON ALSO WANTS THE EMAILS

Ron Johnson, Homeland Sec. chair, wants a briefing from the acting W.H. counsel on Ivanka’s use of private email to conduct government biz. Trey Gowdy, outgoing Oversight chair, wants a briefing from John Kelly and to know if sensitive or classified info was contained in them. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) November 21, 2018