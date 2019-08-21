Outrage over Trump insulting anti-Israel Rashida Tlaib

National Review writer David French described Tlaib and Omar’s partnership with Miftah as a “national scandal,” noting that Miftah had re-published neo-Nazi content and “actually published blood libel, posting an article that accused ‘the Jews [of using] the blood of Christians in the Jewish Passover.’”

And he’s right.

In a Twitter post late Tuesday morning, President Donald Trump lashed out at Tlaib’s sobbing and hysteria in yesterday’s press conference. He also slapped down the squad.

“Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears,” Trump wrote.“I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it!”

Sorry, I don’t buy Rep. Tlaib’s tears. I have watched her violence, craziness and, most importantly, WORDS, for far too long. Now tears? She hates Israel and all Jewish people. She is an anti-Semite. She and her 3 friends are the new face of the Democrat Party. Live with it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 20, 2019

TLAIB SET UP ISRAEL

Rashida Tlaib is portrayed as the new Rosa Parks when she is, in fact, an anti-Semitic, anti-America hater. She’s one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress and, unfortunately, she’s not a good representative.

It’s not Islamophobia to dislike this woman. Democrats thought it was funny when she vowed to “impeach the motherf*****,” in reference to the president. They can dish it out but they can’t take it.

Tlaib supports the anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, also known as BDS. The purpose of BDS is to starve the Jewish state culturally and economically, to destroy them.

This woman is crying about oppression and not seeing her granny when she was granted permission to go under the conditions she herself outlined.

And then she decided to cry at a news conference that was being covered by national news networks?

The left and the Trump haters are out en masse on social media protecting her.

THE LEFT, EVEN ON FOX, IS OUT PROTECTING HER

Tlaib and the rest of the squad are dangerous communists.

Fox News anchor Shepard Smith asked chief White House correspondent John Roberts if he had any memory of a president speaking of a sitting member of Congress like President Trump has of Democratic Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib.

Roberts said it might have happened in the Civil War.

But John, we haven’t faced this kind of hatred for America and an ally coming out of Congress.

Referencing the disruptive behavior that led her to be forcibly ejected from one of his 2016 rallies, Trump described Tlaib as “violent,” “vicious,” and “out of control.” He went on to ridicule her for crying at her recent press conference, saying “I don’t buy it,” and also mocked her for bringing her grandmother into her recent controversy with the Israeli government, The Washington Examiner reported.

You’ve been a correspondent for decades,” Smith told Roberts. “I wonder if you’ve ever heard of a sitting president call a sitting member of Congress ‘violent,’ ‘vicious,’ and ‘out of control’?”

That’s when Roberts commiserated with Smith.

TLAIB AND OMAR ARE TRAITOROUS

Now it’s about Trump’s behavior, not Tlaib’s and her buddies. Has the world gone insane? This woman and Omar, in particular, are trying to take down Israel.

Omar said Israel is not an ally or a democracy. She is trying to destroy them, there is no other way to say it.

THERE. IT. IS. Rep. @IlhanMN says Israel is not an “ally” to America and is not a “democracy.” Omar goes even further, saying America should cut our foreign aide to Israel. Then she said Israel is “occupying Palestinian land.” These are vicious anti-Semitic lies. A disgrace pic.twitter.com/Fe7KltQ0KR — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 19, 2019

Democrats are anti-Israel and many are anti-Semitic. Why do we have to cater to people who want to take down Israel? It’s the same attitude we have when we take back people who go fight ISIS? Let them stay there. Let these two women take the hits they deserve. Both Omar and Tlaib want to overthrow this country with communism and we are supposed to treat them as if they are righteous?

They’re gaslighting us.

THE PRESIDENT CAN’T BELIEVE THE SUPPORT FOR THESE ANTI-SEMITES

Trump also criticized Omar who wants aid stopped to Israel. The President was shocked.

The Washington Examiner reported the President said, “I would not cut off aid to Israel,” [Trump said]. “I can’t even believe that we are having this conversation. Five years ago, the concept of even talking about this, even three years ago, of cutting off aid to Israel because of two people that hate Israel and hate Jewish people, I can’t believe we’re even having this conversation. Where has the Democratic Party gone?” Dr. Ahmed quickly explains what BDS is all about in this clip: AHMED: #Israel’s decision to accept @RashidaTlaib Tlaib’s visit on a humanitarian basis was not unexpected but the congressmen’s now abandoned itinerary was clearly to promote #BDS ideology @foxandfriends @foxandfriends #IsraelBan pic.twitter.com/SMD4fR0hxM — Qanta Ahmed (@MissDiagnosis) August 17, 2019

The critics are trashing the President because he said he can’t understand why Jews vote for these people. That’s not a harsh criticism of Jews, it’s common sense. Jewish leaders re outraged but they aren’t about what these two women are doing??? Huh? Wake up America! We’re in danger.

Tlaib’s claiming she is getting death threats, but it’s hard to believe a word this woman says. She doesn’t deserve that but it’s her own fault if true.