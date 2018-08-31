Over 3,000 Illegals Registered to Vote in Only 13 Cities — Sanctuary Cities

Let each citizen remember at the moment he is offering his vote that he is not making a present or a compliment to please an individual–or at least that he ought not so to do; but that he is executing one of the most solemn trusts in human society for which he is accountable to God and his country. ~ Samuel Adams
While Democrats have people buffaloed by labeling the Russians as the biggest threat to our elections, it’s the Democrats who are the biggest threat. They have subtly encouraged the illegal aliens in sanctuary cities to vote and could be. Thousands are registered.
More than 3,000 foreign nationals were listed on voter rolls across 13 sanctuary cities, according to Public Interest Legal Foundation research released Monday, The Daily Caller News Foundation reported.
The study, which collected data on 13 sanctuary cities and counties in seven different states, discovered that between 2006 and 2018 approximately 3,120 non-U.S. citizens were illegally able to vote in U.S. elections. The breakdown of jurisdictions and foreign voters is as follows:
- Arlington, Virginia — 145 voters
- Chesterfield County, Virginia — 321 voters
- Chicago, Illinois — 232 voters
- DeKalb County, Georgia — 11 voters
- Essex County, New Jersey — 107 voters
- Fairfax County, Virginia — 1,334 voters
- Middlesex County, New Jersey — 346 voters
- New York, New York — 6 voters
- Ocean County, New Jersey — 3 voters
- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania — 317 voters
- Riverside County, California — 6 voters
- San Diego County, California — 264 voters
- San Francisco County, California — 28 voters
Virginia is the worst one in this group since Virginia is going blue. In some of the swing states, it could mean the election.
This study only represents 13 cities. There are more than 300 of these sanctuary cities.
Thank the Democrats’ Motor Voter Act that automatically registers them to vote when they get their driver’s licenses. They never have to prove they are citizens and they shouldn’t be getting driver’s licenses.
But, don’t worry, Democrats say there is no election fraud.
This is their insurance plan to House, unlawfully of course.