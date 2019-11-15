Overwrought Fox News host sees witness tampering in a tweet

In another curious note, when Adam Schiff read the Donald Trump tweet that was called ‘the moment’ by Fox News hosts on America’s Newsroom, Bret Baier claimed that President Trump was “intimidating the witness” with his tweet. Baier said that it’s a “crime” to intimidate or tamper with the witness, adding that it was, “essentially an article of impeachment in real-time.”

Baier tries to sound neutral, but this wasn’t a neutral statement. Fox, in general, leaned toward the Schiff point of view.

Bret Baier: “This whole hearing turned on a dime when Trump tweeted about her real time … that enabled Schiff to then characterize that tweet as intimidating the witness or tampering with the witness, which is a crime. Adding essentially an article of impeachment real time.” pic.twitter.com/OGZ0BPPOtD — Lis Power (@LisPower1) November 15, 2019

How in the world can anyone claim that a public tweet is witness tampering and a threat?

RESPONSES

Jordan Schachtel responded to anti-Trumper Bret Baier. He told him to “get a grip” and asked how “tweeting is witness tampering.”

Tweeting is witness tampering? Get a grip, man. And she has already admitted that she is not a witness to anything and possesses no first hand knowledge of any interactions between POTUS and Ukrainian counterpart. https://t.co/HM06lg7hGF — Jordan Schachtel (@JordanSchachtel) November 15, 2019

Mark Levin tweeted, “But for the fact that Schiff read the presidents tweet to the witness during the course of the hearing, she would have not known about the tweet. How the hell is that witness tampering?”

Democrats and the media are hysterical nuts.

The White House has weighed in via the press secretary:

Stephanie Grisham pushed back in a statement Friday: “The tweet was not witness intimidation, it was simply the President’s opinion, which he is entitled to. This is not a trial, it is a partisan political process – or to put it more accurately, a totally illegitimate, charade stacked against the President.”

The Democrats have deprived the President of all his civil rights and now they want to tell him he can’t have an opinion.