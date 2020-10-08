‘Ovewhelmingly peaceful protests’ in Wauwatosa creep into suburbs

Despite the safeguards put into place by Governor Tony Evers, Wauwatosa, Wisconsin was the scene of riots last night in response to the dropping of charges against police officer Joseph Mensah. He shot and killed 17-year-old Alvin Cole after Cole shot at him and refused to drop his gun.

The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s rendered a decision on Wednesday not to file criminal charges against the officer. In a letter to the Wauwatosa police chief, DA John T. Chisholm wrote that there was “sufficient evidence” showing that Officer Joseph Mensah believed deadly force was necessary due to Cole being armed.

“He did not surrender the weapon and was fired upon by Officer Mensah causing his death,” Chisholm wrote. “(T)here is sufficient evidence that Joseph Mensah had an actual belief that deadly force was necessary and that his belief was objectively reasonable.”

The shooting took place in February.

In anticipation of riots following the decision, Gov. Tony Evers activated the National Guard as a precaution. “Hundreds” of soldiers were prepared.

After curfew was declared at 7 pm, “many people ignored the curfew, marching peacefully in the city,” ABC 7 reports. That soon changed and became an “overwhelmingly peaceful protest” like the ones Michelle Obama noted. Some protestors threw projectiles at police, trashed homes, and vandalized buildings.

Townhall journalist Julio Rosas, was on the ground and reported with video to back him up that “some in the BLM crowd are smashing windows.”

In addition to businesses, rioters targeted homes by smashing their windows and vandalizing their front yards.

Watch as they go into residential areas, damage businesses, attack police:

Black Lives Matter Is Taking Their Anti-American War into the Suburbs in Wisconsin #WauwatosaRiots https://t.co/AHse2AtES0 — judy morris (@judymorris3) October 8, 2020

BLM rioters in Wauwatosa, Wisc. smash the windows of houses in a residential area. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/RUVcjCTHyP — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2020

BLM-antifa rioters are smashing businesses & homes in Wauwatosa, Wisc. tonight. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/iIleGLoViy — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 8, 2020

Look at Milwaukee:

Look at what was going on outside the Vice Presidential debate in Salt Lake City, Utah:

Salt Lake City, Utah – crowd outside the Vice Presidential debate pic.twitter.com/uXIVQ10IUD — Kitty Shackleford (@KittyLists) October 8, 2020

