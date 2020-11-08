PA accepted mail-in ballots at 30 times the rate predicted historically

Mail-in ballots in Pennsylvania so far this year have been accepted at almost 30 times the rate predicted by historical rejection numbers, according to reporter John Solomon at Just the News.

This is an issue because Biden is only ahead by several thousand votes.

A county-by-county review by Just the News of accepted and rejected mail-in ballots throughout the state of Pennsylvania show that, when added up, the state only rejected 951 of 2,614,011 mail-in ballots this year, or a rate of 0.03%.

That is significantly less than the historical rate of mail-in ballot rejection, which generally hovers around 1%. For first-time mail-in voters, the rate can jump as high as 3%.

Usually, mail-in ballots have a higher rejection rate for all the reasons you can imagine.

Pennsylvania senate majority leader Jake Corman says it’s too early to tell if the secretary of state’s handling of the rejected mail-in ballots on the county level will have a significant impact on the vote count in the state.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is calling for a “full audit” of the presidential election returns in the state before the results are certified.

In his letter to Gov. Tom Wolf requesting the audit on Friday, Cutler, a Republican, cited the Oct. 21 guidance from Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar about allowing individuals with rejected mail-in ballots to vote with a provisional ballot as a way to “cure” their ballot, Just the News reported.

Corman said he’s not sure how many counties followed the guidance or rejected it.

“These are things that we don’t know that we want to know,” he said.

This next tweet is interesting. Kassem is a good reporter but we can’t verify it.

Interesting Little Error

If this is true, we would like to add our congratulations to these dedicated Philly voters who requested ballots on the day they were born, some 98 years ago. And then Philly gave them a ballot on the same day.

You gotta admire these voters in Philly. So committed that they requested ballots on the day they were born, 98 years ago. And kudos to Philly government for getting them a ballot on the same day! pic.twitter.com/jdKeHFEt20 — Raheem Kassam (@RaheemKassam) November 7, 2020