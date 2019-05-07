PA State Rep films himself trying to DOX young girls

The same racist, anti-Christian Democrat who harassed an elderly woman for praying for the babies in a Pennsylvania Planned Parenthood clinic tried to Dox young girls who are probably minors.

The rally is planned for 11 AM on Friday at the Planned Parenthood on 1144 Locust St in Philly. A bunch of different pro-life groups reached out to me minutes after I sent that original tweet and this all came together quickly. We invite @BrianSimsPA to come with his camera! — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) May 7, 2019

REP. BRIAN SIMS WANTS THE NAMES AND ADDRESSES OF YOUNG GIRLS

Bigoted Pennsylvania State Rep. Brian Sims, who is openly gay, tried to bribe Twitter users to DOX teen girls praying outside a Planned Parenthood facility. He is inciting people to act against these innocent protesters because he disagrees with them.

He also attacked them because they are Christians.

Sims started filming himself on Periscope and accosted the people praying.

“What we’ve got here is a bunch of protesters — a bunch of pseudo-Christian protesters who’ve been out here shaming young girls for being here. And so here’s the deal: I’ve got $100 to anybody who will identify any of these three,” he said, approaching three teenage girls. What would he do with the $100? Donate it to Planned Parenthood, of course!

“Hi,” a woman protecting the group said, approaching him to keep him away from the teenage girls. “So we’re actually here just praying for the babies,” she explained.

Ignoring the woman, Sims kept talking to the audience on his phone. “So look, a bunch of white people standing out in front of Planned Parenthood, shaming people,” he said, as if the women’s races were at all relevant. In fact, one girl wasn’t white.

He added that there was nothing Christian about what they were doing.

Watch him offer money to DOX these kids and others. Then he gets the name of one innocent young man who remains after he chases the others away.

UPDATE: Watch PA Rep @BrianSimsPA offer up $100 for the identities & addresses of 3 TEENAGERS who are fighting for the lives of preborn children. This is despicable. pic.twitter.com/96JC9b8jQB

— Live Action (@LiveAction) May 6, 2019

White Male, Brian Sims, a PA State Rep, Mansplains to a non-white woman while falsely accusing her of being white. pic.twitter.com/3TbSyR6pzY — Saladino for Congress (@JoeySalads) May 6, 2019

HARRASSED AN ELDERLY WOMAN

Sims previously harassed an elderly woman who was peacefully protesting and praying for the lives of pre-born human beings and women who are considering abortion.

He is inciting people, isn’t he?

In the shocking 8-minute video, Brian Sims repeatedly refers to the lady as “an old white lady” who’s being “disgusting.” All she was doing was standing on the sidewalk outside a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Pennsylvania praying.

‘You’re an old white lady! Shame on you!’ the racist state rep. yelled.

Sims ranted and continue to harass her:

“Today’s protester is an old white lady who’s trying to avoid showing you her face.

Who’d have thought that an old lady would be outside a Planned Parenthood telling people what is right for their bodies. This is wrong!

You have no business being out here! Shame on you! Shame! Shame!”

WATCH: Pennsylvania State Representative @BrianSimsPA harasses an elderly woman who is peacefully advocating for the lives of preborn human beings and women who are considering abortion. This is shameful. https://t.co/Xb9pkFZSXC — Live Action (@LiveAction) May 5, 2019

She has every right to be there to pray if that is what she wants to do even if this fascist doesn’t seem to think so.

The same Rep. fights for the rights of LGBTQAs, saying they should not be treated differently, but apparently elderly white women do not deserve the same benefit.

He has no shame

Bring it, Bible Bullies! You are bigots, sexists, and misogynists and I see right through your fake morals and your broken values. #BeReal https://t.co/kmDsrQsMmN — Brian Sims (@BrianSimsPA) May 5, 2019

And he has no class

Here he is giving the middle finger to our Vice President



