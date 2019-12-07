Paleface Warren admits in a bowling alley she’s white & not in a tribe

“I shouldn’t have done it,” she said, continuing, “I am not a person of color; I am not a citizen of a tribe. And I have apologized for confusion I have caused,” chief Warren said before a small crowd of mostly reporters in a bowling alley.

That sounds like a stunning admission as The Daily Caller wrote, but it’s not. She isn’t saying she’s NOT a Native American. She never admits that. The DNA results said Elizabeth could be 1/1024 Native American, but the tester didn’t have Native American DNA and used Mexican and some other South American DNA. She could be Mexican or Columbian or something.

Telling us that she’s not a woman of color is rather apparent. She has a very pale face.

Bad WiFi so didn’t go full clip. Here’s where it cuts off. pic.twitter.com/GkJ5rhX4Rr — Alex Thompson (@AlxThomp) December 6, 2019

Why is she doing a press conference at a bowling alley? 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/INwEDeUYhG — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) December 7, 2019

PRINCESS WARREN LIES-A-LOT

Chief Warren is a woman who lied on the registration to the bar.

The Massachusetts Senator claimed her parents had to elope because her father’s parents were racist and didn’t approve of their son’s Cherokee girlfriend. That wasn’t true.

She absurdly claimed her Pawpaw’s high cheekbones were proof she is of Native American descent.

In 1996 the Harvard Crimson identified Elizabeth Warren as a woman of color and Native American.

In 1998 Harvard bragged Elizabeth Warren, “who is Native American,” was their only minority tenured woman on staff.

“Being Native American is part of who our family is, and I’m glad to tell anyone about that. I am just very proud of it,” Warren said in 2012.

The phony Okie even starred in a family story film that has disappeared, but in it, she talks about her fake family history. She portrays herself as Okie through and through, although she’s a city leftist.

Read all about her fake diversity on this link.

ILLOGICAL GUN STANCE

Soldiers on military bases are not armed, but that doesn’t stop criminals or terrorists from smuggling a gun onto a military base. The logic of disarming people so they can’t defend themselves escapes me.

She uses every opportunity to talk about grabbing our guns.

Pearl Harbor. Pensacola. Not even our military bases are safe from gun violence. I’m heartsick for the victims and their families. We must end this epidemic and protect the lives of our service members. https://t.co/G1y0uyM0KW — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) December 6, 2019

THERE’S ALWAYS MONEY

This woman will just keep taking money from the producers to give to anyone in her voting bloc who asks for it. “There’s always money,” she said and with the promises she’s making our economy will crash and burn very quickly if she becomes President.