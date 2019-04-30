Panderers at Sports Illustrated go full HIJAB-BURKINI

Sports Illustrated, the Playboy-ish, barely sports mag, decided to promote religious fundamentalism [never fundamentalist Christian or Jewish of course] on their front cover. This could become a collector’s item — their last mag!

“Halima Aden makes history as the first model to wear a hijab and burkini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” the magazine tweeted like the panderers they are. Sports Illustrated has decided to be diverse by promoting fundamentalism.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Halima Aden is the newest member of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, making history as the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in the magazine,” the linked article begins.

“For her SI Swimsuit rookie spread, we couldn’t think of a more perfect place to travel than her birth country,” the article sputtered.

“I keep thinking [back] to six-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp,” she told the sports magazine. “So to grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya – I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up.”

So, she basically fled a refugee camp and is bringing the hijab and burkini here.

Beauty knows no boundaries, the article states, as they promote the fundamentalist religious garb.

She was the first to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. She’s into firsts.

This is what a burkini usually looks like when the panderers aren’t putting lipstick on the burkini.

The responses were better than the SI article:

WE’RE BACK TO THE FUTURE!

BATHING SUIT POLICE, CIRCA 1922
BATHING BEAUTY, 1800s

This is what you might normally see in the magazine, though these are tame by SI’s standards.

Christie Brinkley and her daughters posing for SI Swimsuit Issue

