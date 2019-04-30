Panderers at Sports Illustrated go full HIJAB-BURKINI

Sports Illustrated, the Playboy-ish, barely sports mag, decided to promote religious fundamentalism [never fundamentalist Christian or Jewish of course] on their front cover. This could become a collector’s item — their last mag!

“Halima Aden makes history as the first model to wear a hijab and burkini for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” the magazine tweeted like the panderers they are. Sports Illustrated has decided to be diverse by promoting fundamentalism.

Congratulations to @Kinglimaa who has broken barriers as the first woman to be featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue wearing a hijab and burkini. 💯 https://t.co/GjClDfaZiO — TIME’S UP (@TIMESUPNOW) April 29, 2019

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce that Halima Aden is the newest member of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit family, making history as the first Muslim model to wear a hijab and burkini in the magazine,” the linked article begins.

“For her SI Swimsuit rookie spread, we couldn’t think of a more perfect place to travel than her birth country,” the article sputtered.

“I keep thinking [back] to six-year-old me who, in this same country, was in a refugee camp,” she told the sports magazine. “So to grow up to live the American dream [and] to come back to Kenya and shoot for SI in the most beautiful parts of Kenya – I don’t think that’s a story that anybody could make up.”

So, she basically fled a refugee camp and is bringing the hijab and burkini here.

Beauty knows no boundaries, the article states, as they promote the fundamentalist religious garb.

She was the first to wear a hijab in the Miss Minnesota USA pageant. She’s into firsts.

This is what a burkini usually looks like when the panderers aren’t putting lipstick on the burkini.

The responses were better than the SI article:

This is most unamerican thing I have ever seen not only this is political pandering its disturbing. — MR.RED (@WVBikes) April 30, 2019

Really 🙄 what this & some other magazines are doing representing the east coasts girls, southern girls, mid west farmers daughter, northern girls then their is the California girls. This is a new LOW 🤢@SI_Swimsuit will not buy, even look at this edition! — bowlingstars (@duchessluve) April 30, 2019

This is exactly opposite of “breaking barriers” — विभोर (@MalviyaVibhor) April 30, 2019

This is the best evening gown edition of si swimsuit I have ever seen — One America (@Factsdontcarea5) April 29, 2019

The broken barrier would be if she was in a bikini. — Lori Renfro (@xTartanforeverx) April 30, 2019

The irony @SI_Swimsuit is there are Muslim women who don’t wear hijab and who do wear normal bathing-suits. Literally millions of Muslim women, all over the world. But u went out of ur way to glamorize fundamentalist religious dress-codes unnecessarily. https://t.co/fCiVrmGe37 — Lalo Dagach (@LaloDagach) April 29, 2019

Then delete your magazine. If you embrace modesty culture then no more sexy pics unless you’re a raging hypocrite/moron. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) April 29, 2019

WE’RE BACK TO THE FUTURE!

This is what you might normally see in the magazine, though these are tame by SI’s standards.