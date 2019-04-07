Pandering AOC says the “world is our community garden”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted a new, perfectly phony metaphor for the collectivism she’s pushing. It’s a bit nauseating.

Only things we *can’t* plant are sunflowers🌻, corn🌽 , mint🌱, & strawberries🍓. Aside from that, the world is our community garden 🌞 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2019

The world is our community garden? Seriously? Barf!

AOC DRAGS JEANINE PIRRO INTO THE DEATH THREAT FROM A TRUMP SUPPORTER

The world is a community except for the people she doesn’t agree with. One of those people is Jeanine Pirro. She lied about her in tweets, suggesting that Ms. Pirro thinks hijabs are threatening and is somehow responsible for the man who threatened Rep. Ilhan Omar.

That is NOT what Jeanine Pirro said. She probably referenced Omar’s hijab because they have been getting more severe and pronounced and she insisted on wearing it in Congress, in violation of the rules. Ms. Pirro wondered if it’s a sign she supports Sharia, which cannot co-exist with our Constitution.

Given that she hangs with terrorist-loving Linda Sarsour, we wonder too.

There was nothing wrong with Jeanine Pirro’s language. AOC linked to an article about the lunatic Trump supporter who threatened to kill her and left his name and address.

There is no evidence whatsoever to suggest Pirro’s rhetoric in any way motivated the suspect, Patrick W. Carlineo. He is now in jail where he belongs, but Ms. Pirro is not responsible.

Understand when Jeanine Pirro goes on Fox + rallies people to think hijabs are threatening, it leads to this. Folks who imply we’re “bad” for politics, the party, the country, etc. have no idea the threats we deal w/ because of that kind of language. Talk policy, not personal. https://t.co/udFg3LMdgB — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 7, 2019