Panel of crazy psychs will meet in a town hall to trash Trump

A town hall meeting with Rep. Raksin and Yale fake psychiatrist Bandy Lee was canceled last week after an alleged uptick in violent threats. Both are extreme Trump haters. Lee wrote a book called, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump. She wrote it before he did a thing as President.

This is simply another Democrat assault on the President to damage his image.

Lee is the nutjob who uses the President’s tweets to analyze him. While the Sentinel doesn’t like all of his tweets, most of them are great. NO reputable psychiatrist would use tweets, with no in-person analysis, to diagnose someone. The woman is a quack.

The far-left nutjob is still saying what she has been saying for two years:

“The president’s condition has been visibly deteriorating to the point where there’s a lot of talk right now about his mental state beyond mental health professionals,” Dr. Bandy Lee, a Yale School of Medicine psychiatrist, said. “It no longer takes a mental health professional to recognize the seriousness of the current presidency.”

CRAZY LEE WILL LEAD THE HATCHET JOB

Lee will be leading the event which does not yet have a date set but will be held “imminently soon within the next couple of weeks.”

Lee’s book contends that the public must be warned by psychiatrists who have a responsibility to reveal when a president is a danger to the country. The view flies in the face of direction from psychiatric associations which discourage diagnosing anyone who has not been personally seen and evaluated.

Rep. John Yarmuth confirmed the town hall which Lee has billed as a bipartisan event. There is no doubt some crazy never-Trump Republican or two will be part of this partisan fiasco — making it bipartisan.

“We’re planning to put together an event,” the Kentucky Democrat and Budget Committee chairman who has called for Trump’s impeachment said. “She’s calling it a town hall. We haven’t actually determined the format, but it’s going to be an event where she is going to present her findings, and media will be invited.”

The crazy woman has a medical license but she needs mental health intervention herself.

According to the Washington Examiner, this is what will take place once the event comes off:

According to Lee, attendees at the town hall would watch a condensed video that was recorded at a Washington, D.C., event held at the National Press Club in March that featured 13 experts discussing how they didn’t think Trump was fit for office. The experts, who came from the fields of mental health, philosophy, history, and journalism, said they were worried about the president’s access to nuclear weapons and the impact his administration would have on climate change.

Lee said the event is to allow members of Congress to ask her and other experts questions, but planners hope the town hall will be broadcast live so that people who aren’t in D.C. also would be able to watch and submit questions.

I probably don’t need to tell you that she is on the far-left politically.

As the Examiner reported, Lee has been at work with a group in Washington, D.C. to set up a medical panel of far-left nutters to evaluate Trump’s mental state, warning that in an emergency, he “can mislead the country in destructive or nefarious ways.”

These people think anyone to the right of CNN is insane.

I forgot to mention, they again analyzed him based on Robert Mueller’s biased report.

That is NOT acceptable practice – far too many variables and no hands on information!