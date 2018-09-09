Papadopoulos Gets a 2 Week Jail Sentence But a Contact’s Likely Dead

George Papadopoulos was convicted of being a dopey 29-year-old who lied out of fear. The Special Counsel Robert Mueller tried to flip this man who went to one meeting and wasn’t even an intern. Then he gave the kid a two-week jail sentence and possibly ruined his life.

He bagged the kid for nothing.

This is a Comedy of Errors — a complete farce. The public was told George Papadopoulos was the reason the probe into Trump-Russia collusion was launched.

The name Stefan Halper came up again when Papadopoulos was interviewed. Halper is the one who colludes with Russians on behalf of the FBI. He tried to implicate the entire Trump campaign in hacking. He tried to set them all up.

Halper is still alive but one of the other contacts wasn’t quite so lucky.

Papadopoulos also detailed his contacts with the alleged dossier source, Sergei Millian, during an interview that aired Friday night on CNN. Papadopoulos rejected Millian’s proposals. Millian, a known Russian blowhard, unwittingly offered information that ended up in the dossier. It is information Simpson also questions.

THE DNC SAYS PROFESSOR MIFSUD MAY BE DEAD

It is interesting to note that Professor Joseph Mifsud, who helped set up George Papadopoulos and told him that Russians had dirt on Hillary Clinton, is probably dead.

The Democratic National Committee (DNC) said in a court filing Friday that the London-based Maltese professor who told former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos that Russia had “dirt” on Hillary Clinton may be dead, the Hill reported.

He was Papadopoulos’s UK contact.

Joseph Mifsud vanished from the public eye late last year after his name surfaced in stories about the Russia investigation.

DNC lawyers wrote in court filings Friday that Joseph Mifsud, who spoke to Papadopoulos during the 2016 presidential election, “is missing and may be deceased,” Bloomberg News reported. The lawyers did not elaborate.

Mifsud was reportedly teaching at a private university in Rome before he vanished late last year, shortly after his name emerged as a key figure in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 election.

The DNC had been trying to serve papers on him.

Is this one of the people who died as per Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS in his testimony before Congress?

Mifsud allegedly told Papadopoulos that the Kremlin had “dirt” on the Democratic Party’s nominee, Hillary Clinton. It came in the form of “thousands” of “emails of Clinton,” he told George.

The FBI launched Crossfire Hurricane, its counterintelligence investigation into the Trump campaign, in July 2016. This was after learning that Papadopoulos had repeated Mifsud’s claim to Australian diplomat Alexander Downer in London over drinks.

According to the Wall Street Journal’s Kim Strassel, Downer gave this information directly to the Obama-Kerry State Department, not the FBI as had been previously reported.

Another interesting statement…

Jeff Sessions was “quite enthusiastic” about setting up a meeting between Trump and Putin, according to George Papadopoulos. Sessions told Congress he opposed the idea. It is a federal crime to knowingly make a false statement to Congress.

We heard this before, in 2016.