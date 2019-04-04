Parents Caught Dragging Kids Through Razor Wire to Get into the US

Yuma Border Agents caught families dragging their children through razor wire despite agents warning them to stop. Like the parents who send their children alone on the dangerous journey, we have parents coming into the country who pull kids through razor wire.

Speaking in Spanish, an agent can be heard yelling “Don’t do that! Look at the child!” in the Dec. 18 clip. The smuggler can be seen pushing a young boy through a hole in the metal bollard wall and past a coil of razor wire. “Hey, careful! Careful with the boy!” the agent continues as sirens go off in the background.

Nearly 100,000 will be caught coming through illegally this month and they will soon be released. About another 100,000 get through in a month without being caught. They will fundamentally transform the United States.

CBP caught nearly 1,000 in three days in one area of Arizona.

They engage in humanitarian rescue missions instead of law enforcement. CBP rescued a mother and her three young children who were drowning, caught up in the currents of the Rio Grande River.

5600 SOON TO BE RELEASED INTO THREE TEXAS TOWNS

The City Manager of Brownsville, Texas Noel Bernal told The Brownsville Herald that U.S. Customs and Border Protection told him that approximately 5,600 illegals would be released in Brownsville, Harlingen, and McAllen this week.

The burden on the city with this sudden mass influx of needy people is immense. The taxpayers pay for the services used by the illegals when they arrive needing food, shelter, medical care and education.

U.S. Border Patrol Sector Chief Agent Rodolfo Karisch said that the releases are necessary because the Rio Grande Valley Sector’s resources are “overwhelmed and over-stretched.”

One of the problems is the illness brought in with the illegals. They cannot be released until they are well. Nineteen of the illegals ended up in the local hospital with fevers.

Americans get to pay for this.

Eventually, they will turn Texas and all border states deep blue.

THEN THERE IS THE OPEN BORDERS IDIOT

And then you have idiot open borders socialists like AOC making up stories about border agents drugging and caging children. The Border Patrol firmly denies these accusations.

Ocasio-Cortez claims without evidence that CBP officials are “deliberately” trying to “cage children and inject them with drugs” because “of their national origin” pic.twitter.com/ZEwu7AvCv3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) April 4, 2019