Parolees Are Called “Returning Residents” In San Fran, City of Poop Maps

The city of San Francisco, the city with a poop map, wants to change the public’s perception of criminals.

They aren’t trying to change their policies which obviously make things worse, and that is because they don’t know that some people are actually evil.

It doesn’t matter if felons got there by way of heredity or environment. That’s a non sequitur. It’s up to the felons to change, not the government. So what if they have to work harder?

Nonetheless, the Board of Supervisors thinks if they change the language it will somehow make things better.

In July, they determined that a “convicted felon” must no longer be referred to as what s/he is. They are now called “justice-involved persons.”

The San Francisco Chronicle reports that a criminal released from custody will be called a “formerly incarcerated person” or a “returning resident.”

A RETURNING RESIDENT!!!

Supervisor Matt Haney told Fox News, “We don’t want people to be forever labeled for the worst things that they have done. We want them, ultimately to become contributing citizens, and referring to them as felons is like a scarlet letter that they can never get away from.”

Oh, yes, let’s not call them what they are. This is what they think is a reasonable response to rising crime rates caused by their policies.

This is the city in Pelosi’s district that has homeless drug addicts, criminals, and mentally ill lying around all over the streets, pooping and shooting up openly anywhere and leaving their presents for all to see. This is also a sanctuary city for criminals, I mean justice-involved persons.

This craziness should be nonpartisan. I refuse to believe Democrats have all gone insane.

Bizarre, inaccurate language is the commie way and it’s happening all over the country.

Are u bringing the homeless problem nation wide? This in NYC not San Fran pic.twitter.com/Jl30DoTusv — Brooklyn Shot (@GetShotinBKLYN) August 15, 2019