Partisan impeachment approved! Can’t wait for a Dem President’s turn

In contrast to Thursday’s angry back and forth between the two parties, Friday’s impeachment session was calm and without debate.

Immediately after gaveling the session to order, Judiciary Committee chairman, Rep. Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., ordered two votes, one for each article. Both were approved on party line votes, 23-17.

It seems like yesterday when Speaker Pelosi said this would not occur.

Nancy Pelosi said “unless you have a bipartisan consensus impeachment is a divisive issue.” She does not have a bipartisan consensus but she’s trying to impeach @realDonaldTrump anyway… Pelosi knows she’s being divisive, she just doesn’t care! pic.twitter.com/RkOvHmKaQS — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 5, 2019

House Democratic leaders are planning to hold the full House vote on articles of impeachment against President Trump next Wednesday, December 18, according to two Democratic leadership aides.

The Democrats are trying to overturn an election for the thinnest of reasons. It has been their goal since the President won the election. Democrats have just distorted the meaning of impeachment. As Mark Levin says, the next Democrat President must be impeached.

Democrats know better, but they are doing it anyway because they don’t like the President or his supporters or the agenda:

RT @TrumpWarRoom: “Impeachment of a President is an undoing of a national election.” “The people elected the president, they still support him. We have no right to overturn the considered judgment of the American people.” – Jerry Nadler, 1998 pic.twitter.com/qkN5zLhwWN — Luis (@nuggeto100) December 12, 2019

All Presidents can now be impeached by the standards Democrats have set. We could have impeached Barack Obama over and over for the nine times he was found to violate the Constitution. He could have been stopped in his tracks. Well, now the rules have changed. Actually, the right won’t want to do it because it damages the presidency, the Constitution, and our national security.

Mark Levin nailed it tonight on Sean Hannity. He Laid out the blueprint to impeach the next Democrat president and he’s calling it the Pelosi project. pic.twitter.com/BsvgDGtpww — Kambree Kawahine Koa (@KamVTV) December 13, 2019