Partisan Impeachment Vote Next Wednesday

Wednesday is the big day and we have no doubt Nancy Pelosi has the votes to impeach the President for committing no crimes.

🚨BREAKING🚨 Full U.S. House expected to vote on articles of impeachment on Wednesday. — Benny (@bennyjohnson) December 12, 2019

The vote will be political and partisan. No Republican is expected to vote for it. Speaker Pelosi doesn’t care that it will be the first impeachment in U.S. history to be voted strictly on party lines.

SUDDENLY DEMS LOVE THE CONSTITUTION

“The fact is we take an oath to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States,” Pelosi said on Thursday. “No one is above the law; the president will be held accountable for his abuse of power and for his obstruction of Congress.”

“The framers of the Constitution prescribed a clear remedy for presidents who so violate their oath of office,” said House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler. “No one, not even the president, is above the law.”

“Trump has engaged in unprecedented, categorical, and indiscriminate defiance of the impeachment inquiry,” Nadler said.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said that the President left him “no choice.”

“He has given us no choice,” Schiff said. “To do nothing would make ourselves complicit in the president’s abuse of his high office.”

Meanwhile, the two charges, abuse of power and obstruction of congress are not mentioned as crimes in the Constitution. Impeachment was meant for people like Benedict Arnold who tried to turn West Point over to the British.

Andy McCarthy has a good piece explaining why these charges don’t hold water.

Point by point, it’s a weak impeachment case – me @NRO https://t.co/7ABNwZ2mYt — Andy McCarthy (@AndrewCMcCarthy) December 12, 2019