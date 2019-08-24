Pastor Barber says socialism is in the Bible & the Constitution

Rep. Dan Crenshaw responded to looney Pastor Barber claiming socialism is in the Bible and the Constitution. It’s not in either. He also said Jesus provided free healthcare without a co-pay.

Rev. Barber currently serves as the pastor of Greenleaf Christian Church in Goldsboro, N.C.; is the National President and Senior Lecturer of Repairers of the Breach; and is the co-chair of the Poor People’s Campaign: A National Call for Moral Revival. And he’s nutty.

The Washington Post calls him the “Closest person we have to Martin Luther King Jr.” Yikes!

Rep. Dan Crenshaw straightened him out.

He said it’s a “Deliberate misreading of Biblical principles by DNC to promote socialism. The Bible teaches charity with one’s own time and money. Socialism teaches charity with other people’s time and money. So….not the same thing.”

Deliberate misreading of Biblical principles by DNC to promote socialism. 👇 The Bible teaches charity with one’s own time and money. Socialism teaches charity with other people’s time and money. So….not the same thing. https://t.co/9Z9bUQNntX — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 24, 2019

2 Thessalonians 3:10 For even when we were with you, we gave you this rule: “The one who is unwilling to work shall not eat.”