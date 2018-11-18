Pathetic! Antifa Losers Moon Police, Attack Innocent People in Portland

Antifa thugs showed up in Philly and Atlanta, attacking people just for protesting. In Portland, they were particularly revolting. Freelance reporter Andy Ngo filmed them and does so regularly, giving the lie to the media’s narrative that the Proud Boys or other conservatives are fomenting rebellion.

On Saturday in Portland, a conservative young woman who lives locally organized a #HimToo rally to bring attention to the plight of men who have been falsely accused of sex crimes. Men are being destroyed at times without any evidence.

It wasn’t political at all and everyone was invited. That didn’t matter to the nutjobs. Antifa and Democratic Socialists of America planned a mass counter protest to this small peaceful protest. They called the #HimToo rally an event for misogyny, racism, and fascism. These people are pathetic.

The police were standing down. They did release details about the protest: “Officers observed sticks, glass bottles, lit road flares, bottles filled with a substance believed to be urine, & gopher gas used as projectiles.” One idiot mooned the officers [see below].

Andy Ngo witnessed those weapons coming from Antifa, but police wouldn’t mention Antifa.

Ngo himself was harassed, cursed at, insulted, and menaced in general.

As people dispersed and walked away, Antifa followed them and sucker punched them or hit them with bats.

Antifa is a violent communist hate group. They are a terror group at war with civil liberties and freedom, and they are pathetic.

Some of Ngo’s clips are included but there are a lot more on his Twitter page.

Hannah McClintock, the woman in yellow with #antifa, repeatedly spit at a man & hurled punches at him. I had witnessed her trying to fight people over & over. She was one among six people who were arrested. pic.twitter.com/jWtX2wahw8 — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

“Your parents would be embarrassed by you–and your grandparents–who have been oppressed by white men throughout history. You should be ashamed of yourself.” pic.twitter.com/CRnq9U2vWI — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

Police eventually rushed in to push protesters back to get them further away from the #HimToo rally (in the adjacent plaza). They shouted in response: “Cops and Klan work hand-in-hand.” #Antifa pic.twitter.com/9uooSeEXSn — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

NUDITY. Person with #Antifa group exposes himself to police. pic.twitter.com/PvHnS6TeBM — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

“You’re a little anti-Islamic fascist.” “Get the f— in your cage.” “He hangs out with rape apologists.” Masked individuals continued to follow me across the plaza, tried to trip me, & used their signs to box me in. pic.twitter.com/1yizcf7lLH — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

After the #HimToo event was over, antifa went around the barricades on the other side of the plaza to cut off the group as they were dispersing. Police tried their best to keep them apart. pic.twitter.com/PJALzz5n4c — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018

#Antifa started to throw projectiles. Police launched a flash-bang grenade before a brawl could break out. pic.twitter.com/bVCeiODFgt — Andy C. Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) November 18, 2018