Pathetic! Antifa Losers Moon Police, Attack Innocent People in Portland

Antifa thugs showed up in Philly and Atlanta, attacking people just for protesting. In Portland, they were particularly revolting. Freelance reporter Andy Ngo filmed them and does so regularly, giving the lie to the media’s narrative that the Proud Boys or other conservatives are fomenting rebellion.
On Saturday in Portland, a conservative young woman who lives locally organized a #HimToo rally to bring attention to the plight of men who have been falsely accused of sex crimes. Men are being destroyed at times without any evidence.
It wasn’t political at all and everyone was invited. That didn’t matter to the nutjobs. Antifa and Democratic Socialists of America planned a mass counter protest to this small peaceful protest. They called the #HimToo rally an event for misogyny, racism, and fascism. These people are pathetic.
The police were standing down. They did release details about the protest: “Officers observed sticks, glass bottles, lit road flares, bottles filled with a substance believed to be urine, & gopher gas used as projectiles.” One idiot mooned the officers [see below].
Andy Ngo witnessed those weapons coming from Antifa, but police wouldn’t mention Antifa.
Ngo himself was harassed, cursed at, insulted, and menaced in general.
As people dispersed and walked away, Antifa followed them and sucker punched them or hit them with bats.
Antifa is a violent communist hate group. They are a terror group at war with civil liberties and freedom, and they are pathetic.
Some of Ngo’s clips are included but there are a lot more on his Twitter page.
Hannah McClintock, the woman in yellow with #antifa, repeatedly spit at a man & hurled punches at him. I had witnessed her trying to fight people over & over. She was one among six people who were arrested. pic.twitter.com/jWtX2wahw8
“Your parents would be embarrassed by you–and your grandparents–who have been oppressed by white men throughout history. You should be ashamed of yourself.” pic.twitter.com/CRnq9U2vWI
Police eventually rushed in to push protesters back to get them further away from the #HimToo rally (in the adjacent plaza). They shouted in response: “Cops and Klan work hand-in-hand.” #Antifa pic.twitter.com/9uooSeEXSn
NUDITY. Person with #Antifa group exposes himself to police. pic.twitter.com/PvHnS6TeBM
“You’re a little anti-Islamic fascist.” “Get the f— in your cage.” “He hangs out with rape apologists.” Masked individuals continued to follow me across the plaza, tried to trip me, & used their signs to box me in. pic.twitter.com/1yizcf7lLH
After the #HimToo event was over, antifa went around the barricades on the other side of the plaza to cut off the group as they were dispersing. Police tried their best to keep them apart. pic.twitter.com/PJALzz5n4c
#Antifa started to throw projectiles. Police launched a flash-bang grenade before a brawl could break out. pic.twitter.com/bVCeiODFgt
These are the proud mobs of the Democrats designed to intimidate citizens who oppose their evil.
Article at Canada Free Press,’So, Who are the Real Fascists?’ by Ray DiLorenzo is very good.
They are so stupid and ignorant that they have’nt a clue what the word means. If this is the product of today’s public schools heaven help us…’private’ schools producing these brainless automatons would long have ceased to exist.
It is just too God Damn bad that the people whom those ANTIFA were harrassing and beating up were not U.S. Navy Seals and Special Ops Marines recently discharged from the military WEARING “MAG” hats with silver & grey hair sewn to the rims.. If the Antifa all end up in wheelchairs for the remainder of their lives, SO WHAT? In Berserkely, Calif., Portland, Oregon, and cities in Washington State, there is no protection by the police from Antifa. You must protect yourself and your loved ones. How long would Antifa last in Boise, Idaho??
Unload a doublebarrel 12 ga. Shotgun with rock salt in their butts. They’ll at least remember the event the rest of their life.