Pathetic! Antifa Losers Moon Police, Attack Innocent People in Portland

Antifa thugs showed up in Philly and Atlanta, attacking people just for protesting. In Portland, they were particularly revolting. Freelance reporter Andy Ngo filmed them and does so regularly, giving the lie to the media’s narrative that the Proud Boys or other conservatives are fomenting rebellion.

On Saturday in Portland, a conservative young woman who lives locally organized a #HimToo rally to bring attention to the plight of men who have been falsely accused of sex crimes. Men are being destroyed at times without any evidence.

It wasn’t political at all and everyone was invited. That didn’t matter to the nutjobs. Antifa and Democratic Socialists of America planned a mass counter protest to this small peaceful protest. They called the #HimToo rally an event for misogyny, racism, and fascism. These people are pathetic.

The police were standing down. They did release details about the protest: “Officers observed sticks, glass bottles, lit road flares, bottles filled with a substance believed to be urine, & gopher gas used as projectiles.” One idiot mooned the officers [see below].

Andy Ngo witnessed those weapons coming from Antifa, but police wouldn’t mention Antifa.

Ngo himself was harassed, cursed at, insulted, and menaced in general.

As people dispersed and walked away, Antifa followed them and sucker punched them or hit them with bats.

Antifa is a violent communist hate group. They are a terror group at war with civil liberties and freedom, and they are pathetic.

Some of Ngo’s clips are included but there are a lot more on his Twitter page.

    • They are so stupid and ignorant that they have’nt a clue what the word means. If this is the product of today’s public schools heaven help us…’private’ schools producing these brainless automatons would long have ceased to exist.

  6. It is just too God Damn bad that the people whom those ANTIFA were harrassing and beating up were not U.S. Navy Seals and Special Ops Marines recently discharged from the military WEARING “MAG” hats with silver & grey hair sewn to the rims.. If the Antifa all end up in wheelchairs for the remainder of their lives, SO WHAT? In Berserkely, Calif., Portland, Oregon, and cities in Washington State, there is no protection by the police from Antifa. You must protect yourself and your loved ones. How long would Antifa last in Boise, Idaho??

