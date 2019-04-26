Pathetic! CNN’s Acosta, Joe Biden, LIE About Charlottesville

CNN’s Jim Acosta lied about President Trump’s comments on Charlottesville, possibly because Joe Biden lied about it in his launch video. They love to regurgitate lies that worked for them.

Trump defends his “very fine people” comments on Charlottesville: “People were there protesting the taking down of the monument of Robert E. Lee. Everybody knows that.” Fact check: There were many neo-Nazis and white supremacists. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) April 26, 2019

That is NOT what he said. This is what he said:

“Excuse me, they didn’t put themselves down as neo-Nazis, and you had some very bad people in that group. But you also had people that were very fine people on both sides. You had people in that group – excuse me, excuse me, I saw the same pictures you did. You had people in that group that were there to protest the taking down of, to them, a very, very important statue and the renaming of a park from Robert E. Lee to another name.”

“I’m not talking about the neo-Nazis and white nationalists because they should be condemned totally.”

For people like Biden and Acosta to accuse him of saying the opposite is nothing but a pathetic lie.

IT’S A HOAX

Many people ate up his lies. There are a lot of dishonest and hateful people on social media. But some people confronted Acosta.

The President addressed the accusation again Friday. It just won’t go away since politicians and the media have no problem lying.

President Trump talked about the Robert E. Lee monument as an impetus for some people at the rally, and the social media swamp rats are trashing him for that.

The President is right in this clip when he compliments Lee’s skills as a general. He was a great general.

Trump defended his response to the violence in Charlottesville in 2017 when he said there were “very fine people on both sides.” He said the was talking about people who “felt very strongly about the monument to Robert E. Lee. A great general, whether you like it or not.” pic.twitter.com/fulPWpY4zC — POLITICO (@politico) April 26, 2019

BIDEN OPENS HIS CAMPAIGN WITH A LIE

Biden launched his campaign with this lie, pretending to be sincere. Heather Heyer’s mother thought it was a little rude for him to refer to her daughter since he didn’t ask first. She doesn’t get politically involved.

Biden is a notorious liar and plagiarizer and has learned little in his nearly 80 years on this earth.