Pathetic Comey Pleads with Dems to “Not Rush to Socialist Left”

Former FBI director and proven liar James Comey recently told the Republican electorate to vote Democrat. His reason was the Republicans’ alleged inability to fulfill the Founders’ design. Comey insists that “All who believe in this country’s values must vote for Democrats this fall. Policy differences don’t matter right now…”

Notice he says, policy differences don’t matter at this juncture.

Apparently policy does matter. The pathetic whiner is begging Democrats to not “rush to the socialist left”. He is afraid they will lose seats if they run openly as Socialists/Communists.

If Democrats take back Congress, his legal problems go away. That thought probably occurred to him.

Comey is disliked by right and left. He’s irrelevant but doesn’t seem to know it. The left hates him for re-opening Hillary’s email investigation right before the election and the right hates him for what he is doing to the Republican administration.

Socialists are now angry with him too, judging from their comments on his tweet. they think socialism is moderate.

COMEY’S A LIAR, DON’T LISTEN TO HIM

Why should anyone listen to this liar?

As Fox News legal analyst Greg Jarrett said today — Comey’s a liar. The FISA documents released today prove it.

  4. I thought he was a Republican, or non-partisan, or head of the FBI, or squeaky clean law man.
    In retrospect, it’s looking more and more like he was just a sanctimonious dirty cop.

