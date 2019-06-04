Pathetic! Kirsten Gillibrand will ban gun stuff already banned

Kirsten Gillibrand made a fool of herself during the Fox News town hall first by insulting Fox News after she was asked a question her thoughts about third-trimester abortion. Wallace shut her down. She actually blamed Fox for talking about Ralph Northam’s support of infanticide.

She was even worse when it came to guns. Gillibrand claimed the NRA only cares about selling guns, only they don’t sell guns.

Kirsten Gillibrand: “The NRA is the worst organization in this country. They care more about their profits than the American people, they care more about selling guns to someone on the terror watch list or w/grave mental illness or who has a violent criminal background” THREAD pic.twitter.com/NC9xQBuzV8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019

Wallace asked about her 180 degrees flip on gun control. That didn’t go well either. Beyond attacking and insulting, she has nothing to offer.

Wallace continues to grill Gillibrand over her complete flip on gun issues: “It sounds a lot more like it’s politics than principles… how do you explain the change?” Gillibrand responds by screaming about the Golden Rule and blaming the NRA pic.twitter.com/cLDNr3Xvbe — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 3, 2019

ALL THE THINGS SHE WILL BAN ARE BANNED

Gillibrand wants to ban bump stocks but the President already banned them. They were approved originally under Barack Obama.

Kirsten Gillibrand: “Remember, after the shooting in Las Vegas [Trump] said, ‘we’re going to ban the bump stocks.’ Did he ban the bump stocks? No! Because the NRA came crashing down” Fact: Trump *did* ban bump stocks after the Las Vegas shooting: https://t.co/855l4Ad3JM pic.twitter.com/XW3aqB7PKv — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019

She wants to ban abusers named in restraining orders from owning guns, but they are already banned.

Kirsten Gillibrand: “The NRA is lying to the American people, it is not about the Second Amendment. … [The NRA] wants to make sure an abuser who has a restraining order against him can buy a weapon” pic.twitter.com/7UnjBBUO2Z — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 3, 2019

Military weapons are banned and she wants to ban them too.

Democratic presidential candidate Kirsten Gillibrand: “I will make sure we ban the bump stocks…the assault rifles, the military-style weapons” -Bump stocks are already banned -Assault rifles/military style weapons were effectively banned in 1987 pic.twitter.com/sF2wE3NEo3 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019

Gillibrand wants to ban gravely mentally ill people from owning guns, but they are already banned from owning guns — since Bill Clinton in fact.

Kirsten Gillibrand: “The NRA is the worst organization in this country. They care more about their profits than the American people, they care more about selling guns to someone on the terror watch list or w/grave mental illness or who has a violent criminal background” THREAD pic.twitter.com/NC9xQBuzV8 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) June 2, 2019

So, basically, she will ban things already banned. Vote for her!