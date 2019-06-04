Pathetic! Kirsten Gillibrand will ban gun stuff already banned

Kirsten Gillibrand made a fool of herself during the Fox News town hall first by insulting Fox News after she was asked a question her thoughts about third-trimester abortion. Wallace shut her down. She actually blamed Fox for talking about Ralph Northam’s support of infanticide.

She was even worse when it came to guns. Gillibrand claimed the NRA only cares about selling guns, only they don’t sell guns.

Wallace asked about her 180 degrees flip on gun control. That didn’t go well either. Beyond attacking and insulting, she has nothing to offer.

ALL THE THINGS SHE WILL BAN ARE BANNED

Gillibrand wants to ban bump stocks but the President already banned them. They were approved originally under Barack Obama.

She wants to ban abusers named in restraining orders from owning guns, but they are already banned.

Military weapons are banned and she wants to ban them too.

Gillibrand wants to ban gravely mentally ill people from owning guns, but they are already banned from owning guns — since Bill Clinton in fact.

So, basically, she will ban things already banned. Vote for her!

