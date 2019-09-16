Pathetic NY Times Guts Its Own Hit Piece on Justice Kavanaugh

A little more than a day after publishing a ‘bombshell’ book review aimed at damaging Justice Kavanaugh’s reputation with hearsay, the New York Times added a significant passage to the story with an editor’s note that destroys their own hit piece.

The report published Saturday evening was adapted from an upcoming book by reporters Robin Pogrebin and Kate Kelly titled, The Education of Brett Kavanaugh: An Investigation and due out Tuesday. The review was put in the ‘Opinion’ section but it was loaded with allegations and meant to confirm sexual allegations against Justice Kavanaugh with no evidence. The Times was hawking the book, making it all the crasser.

The book claims that a classmate of Kavanaugh’s at Yale, Max Stier, said he witnessed Kavanaugh expose himself and then get pushed into a woman with his exposed part ending up in her hand.

This took place – ostensibly – in the mid-‘80’s. It was decades ago and they don’t even know the year, much less have witnesses or evidence.

Allegedly, Stier notified the FBI and senators but his claim was not investigated. Stier was up against Brett Kavanaugh as one of the attorneys in the Whitewater case in the ‘90s. That might be relevant.

The Times did not communicate with Stier – two people did and then went back to the Times.

THEY HAD TO GUT THEIR OWN ARTICLE

In the updated version of the article, the Times added: “The female student declined to be interviewed and friends say she does not recall the episode.”

“An earlier version of this article, which was adapted from a forthcoming book, did not include one element of the book’s account regarding an assertion by a Yale classmate that friends of Brett Kavanaugh pushed his penis into the hand of a female student at a drunken dorm party. The book reports that the female student declined to be interviewed and friends say that she does not recall the incident. That information has been added to the article,” read the editor’s note at the bottom of the story that was added Sunday evening.

WHY WASN’T IT INCLUDED?

Democrat candidates are out demanding the Justice be impeached over it. They’re such fools, basing it on hearsay.

The story was so ridiculous that even The Washington Post passed on it.