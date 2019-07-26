Pathetic! Unmitigated Gall of Illegal Immigration & Photo Ops

The title of a Reuters article reads Reuters photo captures Guatemalan mother begging soldier to let her enter the U.S. Along with that comes this photo. Pitiful, right? The whole story is pitiful.

From the story:

The plight of this mother and son who had traveled some 1,500 miles (2,410 km) from their home country of Guatemala to the border city of Ciudad Juarez, only to be stopped mere feet from the United States, was captured by Reuters photographer Jose Luis Gonzalez as twilight approached on Monday.

“The woman begged and pleaded with the National Guard to let them cross … she wanted to cross to give a better future” to her young son Anthony Diaz, Gonzalez said. The soldier, dressed in desert fatigues, an assault rifle slung over his shoulder, said he was only following orders, according to Gonzalez.

Are you teary-eyed yet.

The soldier was trying to talk her out of crossing illegally. This entire scene was a staged photo-op since minutes later, she calmly and brazenly crossed into the United States and no one stopped her.

The soldiers at the border can do nothing.

Reuters wants us to let everyone come in illegally. Who knows if that’s even her son or who she is.