Paul Ryan Puts Down Trump for No Reason Over a Non-Controversy

On June 3, President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani said the U.S. Constitution does not forbid the president from pardoning himself. He made the comment after Clinton drone George Stephanopoulos asked that specific question. The left went wild, claiming Trump’s a dictator. In fact, to a large degree Rudy is right, it is a protection in the Constitution — to a point.

Either way, the President and his lawyer said he wouldn’t do it.

Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said, for no reason, except to put down the President, that he does not believe the president should pardon himself in special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“I don’t know the technical answer to that question, but I think obviously the answer is he shouldn’t. And no one is above the law,” Ryan told reporters at the Capitol Wednesday.

Oh, shut up Ryan. Why can’t he say something neutral, ever?

Trump decided to add some fuel to the fire and tweeted.

“As has been stated by numerous legal scholars, I have the absolute right to PARDON myself, but why would I do that when I have done nothing wrong? In the meantime, the never ending Witch Hunt, led by 13 very Angry and Conflicted Democrats (& others) continues into the mid-terms!” the president tweeted Monday.d

Ryan did something similar over Spygate

House Speaker Paul Ryan agrees with establishment guy Trey Gowdy who says there’s no evidence that the FBI planted a “spy” in Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign in an effort to hurt his chances at the polls.

“I am even more convinced that the FBI did exactly what my fellow citizens would want them to do when they got the information they got,” Gowdy, R-S.C., said on Fox News last week. “And that it has nothing to do with Donald Trump.”

Gowdy added, in a separate interview on CBS, that such informants [spies] are used all the time and “the FBI, if they were at the table this morning, they would tell you that Russia was the target and Russia’s intentions toward our country were the target.”

John Brennan — the head of the CIA — said he doesn’t like to use the word ‘spy’. He’s the head of the spy agency and doesn’t like the word. Give me a break.

There is some significant circumstantial evidence which they choose to ignore.

Ryan did it over the nothing-issue of Putin’s re-election

After President Trump congratulated Russian President Putin on his re-election, Ryan once again joined the leftists making a controversy out of nothing. In fact, it’s exactly what Obama did in Putin’s last election.

Speaker Paul Ryan (R-Wis.) called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “menace” and said he would have harsh words if he were to speak to him.

“Vladimir Putin does not respect democracy. He’s trying to do everything he can to undermine democracies, not just ours but all of our allies,” Ryan told reporters at his weekly news conference in the Capitol. “I would not have kind words to say if I were speaking to him.”

Isn’t Ryan just the cat’s meow? The Speaker does this all the time on almost every issue. He rarely supports Trump. This is so unnecessarily unhelpful to the GOP.