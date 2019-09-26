Paul Sperry Hears the Whistleblower Is an “old Brennan CIA Hump”

The whistleblower who filed the Ukraine complaint is a C.I.A. officer who was assigned to the White House, the New York Times reported. That is allegedly a blockbuster story — the media says so.

Hmmm… a spy detailed to the White House. That’s not suspicious at all.

The man has since returned to the C.I.A. Little else is known about him, the Times writes although they manage to add that “The whistle-blower’s expertise will likely add to lawmakers’ confidence about the merits of his complaint and tamp down allegations that he might have misunderstood what we learned about Mr. Trump.” They made another comment about him knowing something of the law.

The only reason the Times published this is to lend credibility to the fake Ukrainian story. It also gave them an opportunity to pretend the President did something untoward and then covered it up. They also said the President mixed “diplomacy with personal political gain.”

How do they know there was personal political gain? Everything the President does brings forth a hysterical reaction from the left. Life is miserable with these leftists.

The rumors are swirling that the spy was put there by Brennan — he’s one of “Brennan’s humps,” the rumors go. That sounds about right.

There is also a move afoot to discredit John Solomon who has one blockbuster story after another. Unlike the NY Times, they are real blockbusters. This story is an attempt to take down some of his reporting.

Investigative reporter Paul Sperry has been tweeting about it.

Rumors swirling the anti-Trump whistleblower was one of Brennan’s old CIA humps detailed over to — planted inside — the White House to spy on Trump and help thwart the investigation of #Spygate which also involves Obama DOS/FBI/CIA skullduggery in Ukraine — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 26, 2019

The anti-Trump whistleblower didn't write a whistleblower complaint so much as he wrote a political refutation of John Solomon's reporting at "The Hill" to defend not only Joe Biden and his son but the Ukrainian prosecutor Biden got fired as well as Obama's ambassador to Ukraine — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 26, 2019

The anti-Trump whistleblower's complaint reads more like an argument tailor-made for Democrats litigating impeachment than a bare-bones whistleblower complaint. It's suspiciously political,designed more to persuade than inform. Also, it's footnoting cites NYT, Politico, Bloomberg — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) September 26, 2019