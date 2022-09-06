#PedoHitler Trends on Twitter after Biden’s Philly Speech

By Mark Schwendau

After two lifetime bans from Twitter, I don’t use the platform anymore as I am all for free speech and against fascism. That does not stop some of my readers from keeping me up with what is going on in the Twittersphere though when they drop me a line to say something like, “You got to see this!”

Conservative Republican Trump supporters began making posts with the hashtag “PedoHitler” after they were dubbed “semi-fascists” and “a threat to our democracy” by Joe Biden after his divisive “Soul of the Nation” speech last week in Philadelphia.

To understand the tag, Joe Biden has a long history of inappropriate fondling and sniffing of girls and women, as is documented in video:

Recent revelations of him showering with his daughter Ashley as a young girl from her lost diary does not help the liberals’ case in trying to defend him. But that won’t stop them from trying, though…

The fact-checking website Politifact wrote an article to address these allegations stating: “In Biden’s more than 40 years of public life — including two prior runs for the Democratic presidential nomination and eight years as vice president — there have been no formal accusations, complaints, arrests or investigations that implicate him in any sort of sex crimes involving kids.”

Well, when you have the DOJ and FBI in your back pocket, how could there be any arrests or investigations… or raids? Still, though, some women have accused him of sexual misconduct such as former US Senate staffer Tara Reade.

Many Americans of all parties were quick to condemn Joe Biden for his Philly speech and immediately drew parallels to his speech to national socialist German dictator Adolf Hitler. Hitler’s fiery speeches against the Jews in the 1930s were an evil attempt to incite one group of people against another by religion, just as Biden’s speech was designed to create a political divide.

Putting these last two aspects of Joe Biden’s life together, #PEDOHITLER became a trend!

Twitter’s conservative account “Catturd2,” having over 800,000 followers started the trend, mobilizing his/her supporters to trend the hashtag ‘PedoHitler’ to troll Biden. “Joe Biden’s Satanic speech tonight is the biggest backfire I’ve ever seen. #PedoHitler,” posted the account holder. In a follow-up tweet, Catturd2 reported, “#PedoHitler had been tweeted over 132,000 times, making it one of the top trends globally.”

Perhaps nobody eviscerated Joe Biden better than news journalist, and military veteran, Chris Sanders of Major News Network and American News Network (online), who posted a 40-minute video on Facebook and YouTube, titled:

In his video, Sanders heavily references archived videos of Joe Biden caught lying and plagiarizing as he ran for president in 1988. At that time, the mainstream news media crucified him, ending his campaign. Biden later blamed the news media for calling him out on all his lies, some of which came from an April 1988 interview where he said:

“I went to law school on a full academic scholarship, the only one in my class to have a full academic scholarship. I went back to law school and, in fact, ended up in the top half of my class. I was an outstanding student in the political science department at the end of the year. I graduated with three degrees from undergraduate school with 165 credits; you only needed 123 credits.”

Sanders then played archived news reporters of the mainstream news media networks as Sanders said, “Everything is a lie.” The news reporters in video clips behind him call out each lie with the truth.

Sanders criticizes Biden for giving a billion dollars to Ukraine to ramp up a war with Russia and then reports Biden just gave another 1.1 billion dollars to Taiwan.

Journalist Chris Sanders admits he is half Japanese and then recalls how Japan declared war against America about the same time Pearl Harbor was attacked. He then goes on to deliver this profound observation:

“Have you ever heard of the messenger? Because the Japanese sent one, and I ought to know, because I am half Japanese, on how the Asians conduct war. So I am going to tell you something about war. Yesterday the Chinese sent a diplomat to the White House letting us know they are going to conduct war with us because of our 1.1 billion dollar arms sale to Taiwan. Now there is a list of anti-missiles, defense stuff they have in there. And tanks, armory, everything they need to protect themselves but Xi Jinping (Chinese president) responded with furious anger and he sent a messenger to us letting us know somehow we are going to have dire consequences over that decision and I think that is something you ought to know.”

“U.S. angers China with potential $1.1 billion arms sale to Taiwan” – Reuters Sept. 2

Sanders correctly mentions we now have the threat of both Russia and China thanks to Joe Biden and Joe Biden needs to be removed by the 24th Amendment. He cites how Joe Biden admitted he was going to steal the election in October of 2020. Sanders says Biden is selling out America today to China by selling them our strategic oil reserves to repay a debt he owes them.

Sanders further calls out Joe Biden in his speech at Philly by stating he only had 1,500 people in the audience, and all of them were government employees, not voting fans of him and his policies. Donald Trump typically has rallies of 12,000 or more, and people wait in lines for hours to assemble.

Sanders correctly points out that Americans never elected Joe Biden. He also points out Biden’s lies about January 6:

He mentions no law enforcement officers died on January 6 in D.C., but one died of a heart attack a day later, and two others committed suicide.

Sanders concludes, “Nobody died on January 6 except for Ashli Babbitt. Now, I think the armed forces deserve an apology because you shot a veteran of over ten years, a female Air Force veteran, Nancy Pelosi, under your control. You’re guilty of murder.”

He says the flag should be flown at half-mast every January 6 to honor Babbitt.

At one point, Joe Biden is talking on video in his speech behind Sanders, and you hear Joe Biden say, “No right to contraceptives!” Sanders repeats Biden’s speech talking point as a question, “No right to contraceptives?! Everything is a lie.”

Another interesting aspect of journalist Chris Sanders is his questions about former President Donald Trump and his family.

“Trump and I agree on everything, but for one thing, he wants the death penalty on drug dealers. I would like you to classify what drugs you mean, President Trump. Because if the government is going to classify marijuana as a drug, well, then I think you will lose about half of your foundation and half of the people following you. Now, so that you know, the Democrats lost about most of America when they stole their votes from Bernie Sanders back in California. And believe it, or not a lot of those Bernie Sanders followers came over to Trump because they could tell there was something up because America was really behind Bernie Sanders. And ever since then, there’s never really been a contender to go against anybody because I think they said, ‘What’s the point? Is Hillary just going to come back in the end, and we’re just got to vote for her?’”

He goes on with his rationale, “And how evil is it? If she is that powerful, then the question I want to ask you is; Who is running the country? Bill and Hillary and Obama with Bush, and do they have some new company with Xi Jinping? Because I can’t figure out why we’re giving our strategic oil to Xi Jinping.”

Sanders blew me away with this thought I did not know, “The other thing that does boggle me with Trump, and I’ll say this is that Trump Jr’s girlfriend/fiancé is the ex-wife of Gavin Newsom (California governor and Nancy Pelosi’s nephew) and they are raising Gavin Newsom’s child together at their house. And I’m like; I’m sorry, but if I was Trump Jr., with a name like that and charisma and all that money, why would you pick a woman who happens to be the ex… the ex- Miss San Francisco, the ex-Mrs. Gavin Newsome? Why would you choose her? So there is a lot of clouds and a lot of questions and I am bringing it to you, both sides, and I don’t like any of it.”

Chris Sanders says the 24th Amendment must be used to remove Joe Biden from office for the good of the future of America, as he was never elected to the office.

President Trump himself has called for a new election in light of the FBI election interference in hiding evidence of the “Hunter Biden Laptop from Hell” in the summer of 2020.

“Section 1

The right of citizens of the United States to vote in any primary or other election for President or Vice President, for electors for President or Vice President, or for Senator or Representative in Congress, shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or any State by reason of failure to pay any poll tax or other tax.

Section 2

The Congress shall have power to enforce this article by appropriate legislation.”

Sanders goes on, “Because I am half Japanese I got a message from my mother and I want to share it with you; Remember when World War 2 started and Pearl Harbor started? They sent a messenger to the White House, and he was a little Japanese guy, and he stood out there with a piece of paper, and in that paper, it said, ‘Prepare for war because of what you’re doing because you’re not going to sell us oil anymore we got to retreat from China, and we’re going to be forced to attack you.’”

He concludes, “Well, that happened yesterday from China, folks. China sent a delegate to the White House, and that delegate basically said the same thing. The delegate said, ‘If you help out Taiwan with the 1.1 billion dollars in weaponry aid against us that we will have dire consequences and I think that you should know that.”

The most disturbing revelations Sanders makes are related to the state of our nation; Shoplifting (up 70%) and other crimes are up, along with unexplained and early deaths as life expectancy is going down.

Sanders alleges Joe Biden is a paid shill of China working on planning their design. He feels charges of treason are now also in order.

Almost all Americans now feel something sinister is going on in this country. They just can’t quite figure out what it is. Chris Sanders goes a long way in getting the conversation going by throwing some deep thoughts out there.

His hatred for Joe Biden is overtly obvious to the point some people may be turned off by Sanders, but that hatred is also justified as an American military veteran who put his life on the line for our country.

Copyright © 2022 by Mark S. Schwendau

~~~

Mark S. Schwendau is a retired technology professor who has always had a sideline in news-editorial writing where his byline has been, "Bringing little known news to people who simply want to know the truth." He classifies himself as a Christian conservative who God cast to be a realist.

