Peeved Pelosi gets negative after the demise of al-Baghdadi

It took the Democrats hours to respond to the brilliant takedown of ISIS leader al-Baghdadi and a number of his top terrorist officers. Speaker Pelosi was angry that the President did not inform Congress before the operation. He explained that he didn’t notify them because of their constant leaking, which was a very reasonable decision in light of the constant leaking.

Speaker Pelosi finally responded after more than two-and-a-half hours.

HER STATEMENT

“Americans salute the heroism, dedication, and skill of our military and our intelligence professionals and acknowledge the work of our partners in the region,” the California Democrat said in the release. “We are relieved that no U.S. personnel died in this daring raid.”

“The death of al-Baghdadi is significant, but the death of this ISIS leader does not mean the death of ISIS,” the release continued. “Scores of ISIS fighters remain under uncertain conditions in Syrian prisons, and countless others in the region and around the world remain intent on spreading their influence and committing acts of terror.”

She was angry the Russians knew and she and her blabbermouth leakers weren’t told in advance. The Russians had to be told since we were flying over their airspace and the flight is the most dangerous part of the trip.

“This month, the House passed a joint resolution on an overwhelmingly bipartisan 354-60 basis which rejects President Trump’s green-lighting of Turkish aggression into Syria against our Kurdish partners, and calls on him to present a clear strategy to defeat ISIS,” Pelosi said. “The House must be briefed on this raid, which the Russians but not top Congressional Leadership were notified of in advance, and on the Administration’s overall strategy in the region. Our military and allies deserve strong, smart and strategic leadership from Washington.”

The Democrat leaders probably had a chat to decide how to make this event into something negative. They really aren’t happy about this and we all should be happy. Think of all his victims, including U.S. journalists like James Foley and the humanitarian Kayla Muller.

WAPO GOES NUTS

The far-left Democrat newspaper, The Washington Post, had the most absurd headline on his obituary: “Abu Bakr al Baghdadi, austere religious scholar at helm of Islamic State, dies at 48.” They deleted the tweet and changed the headline.

I thought this was a parody headline https://t.co/1UhqOF1yLk — Jonathan Swan (@jonathanvswan) October 27, 2019

Apparently, they had the correct title up at first:

You might want to read the obituary on this link. It’s bizarre. It explains their coverage of the President.

ALL’S RIGHT WITH THE WORLD

Meanwhile, the Kurdish forces are moving 30km from the border, the Turks are grateful, the Russians are helping, the U.S. is protecting the oil wells, and all is right with the world — for now.

And a terrorist monster is dead. The President knows which terrorists are next in line to Baghdadi and he plans to stop them too.

#BREAKING: Syrian Kurds say they are withdrawing from area near Turkish border https://t.co/DR0xbdxZV4 pic.twitter.com/eqfArwbQPW — The Hill (@thehill) October 27, 2019