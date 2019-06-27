Nancy Pelosi, a longtime Marxist Democrat, again exploited the tragic death of a father and his daughter who died trying to cross the dangerous Rio Grande river to enter the U.S. illegally. The Speaker told reporters at her weekly press conference that it isn’t a matter of blame, it’s about being “prayerful.”

She doesn’t care a hoot about the women and children being raped on their way to the border. Nor does she care about future illegals dying in the desert before they reach the United States.

The exploiter now says that immigrants attempting to cross the U.S. border through ways other than the designated U.S. ports of entry should not face charges. She went further by asserting that violations of visa status should also not be considered a crime.

In other words, she is calling for open borders.

Outrageously, she added, “everyone wants border security.” Pelosi claims “it’s an internationally recognized to come into any country and make your case.”

The House Democrat leader is attempting to make all the illegal aliens into asylum seekers. In fact, they are hurting real asylum seekers.

It’s absolutely unaffordable and unsustainable.

The massive numbers of illegal immigrants entering the country require an unsustainable demand for resources, invite an unacceptable level of preventable crime and aid and abet dangerous drug smugglers. The illegal aliens are not always coming for assimilation. The result will be a fundamental transformation of our culture, our politics, our very foundation.

There is also the danger of terrorism. Years ago, then-DHS Secretary Janet Napolitano said terrorists come in “from time to time.”

The open border is an invitation to our enemies.

ISIS WAS JUST CAUGHT HEADING FOR OUR BORDER

This should be big news but the MSM is ignoring it.

Breitbart News’ Brandon Darby and Ildefonso Ortiz reported that four men, strongly suspected as members of ISIS, were arrested by Nicaraguan authorities after U.S. law enforcement agencies alerted them.

There have to be other terrorists who made it across the border.

According to Breitbart, the four men were arrested “this week at an irregular crossing point known as Guacimada.”

“During questioning, the men presented migrant travel documents given to them by the Costa Rican government,” Breitbart added.

They were headed for the United States.

Nicaraguan authorities confirmed Wednesday they arrested the four suspected terrorists.

At a news conference Tuesday, Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez confirmed that Mexico was on high alert.

“The three men are identified as Mohamed Ibrahim and Mahmoud Samy Eissa from Egypt, and Ahmed Ghanim Mohamed Al Jubury from Iraq.”

Michael Cutler, former INS Special Agent, warned on Fox & Friends this morning that even after 9/11, we are not protecting our national security. He describes it as national suicide.

Democrats claimed there was no crisis and now they claim it is only a humanitarian crisis, but it is in fact, a serious national security crisis.

Pelosi and the Democrat candidates for President have come out for open borders. Is that what Americans want.