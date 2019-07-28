Pelosi calls Trump a racist & Trump SLAMS her with the obvious

Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called a racist by AOC who then walked it back, is retweeting comments with the linked Baltimore Sun article calling the President “vermin” with regard to the President’s recent comments about Rep. Cummings and Baltimore. She has openly called Trump a racist over the Cummings comments.

She wants people to believe that criticizing Elijah Cummings is a racist attack. If you criticize Cummings with the truth, you’re a racist.

.@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague. We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership. #ElijahCummingsIsAPatriot https://t.co/2LG8AuQrHh — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 27, 2019

The message by the Sun and the Democrats has been — Trump’s a racist for calling Baltimore the rat-infested slum it is.

The President stated the obvious to ole Nancy in response. San Francisco is becoming just like Baltimore.

San Fran has a poop map, we might add.

The President tweeted:

Someone please explain to Nancy Pelosi, who was recently called racist by those in her own party, that there is nothing wrong with bringing out the very obvious fact that Congressman Elijah Cummings has done a very poor job for his district and the City of Baltimore.

Just take a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly!

….a look, the facts speak far louder than words! The Democrats always play the Race Card, when in fact they have done so little for our Nation’s great African American people. Now, lowest unemployment in U.S. history, and only getting better. Elijah Cummings has failed badly! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019

He added, Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable [sic] lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country!

Speaking of failing badly, has anyone seen what is happening to Nancy Pelosi’s district in San Francisco. It is not even recognizeable lately. Something must be done before it is too late. The Dems should stop wasting time on the Witch Hunt Hoax and start focusing on our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019