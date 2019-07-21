Pelosi & Dems Trapped in Abusive Relationship w/ the Toxic, Extremist, “Squad”

When most people hear the words, abusive relationship, they think of a man verbally demeaning or even physically assaulting some woman in his life. But it’s critical to note that abuse doesn’t always mean someone is beating their victim. In many cases, it can be psychological.

“Psychological abuse occurs when a person in the relationship tries to control information available to another person with the intent to manipulate that person’s sense of reality or their view of what is acceptable and unacceptable. Psychological abuse often contains strong emotionally manipulative content and threats designed to force the victim to comply with the abuser’s wishes.”

After watching months of Democrat leaders and their caucus kowtowing to toxic “Squad” extremists, Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Omar, Pressley, and Tlaib, we’re left to wonder if this increasingly unhealthy political union wouldn’t qualify as being abusive.

Here are some criteria used to identify emotional abuse. See if it doesn’t apply to the Squad’s treatment of Speaker Pelosi and her Dem loyalists.

They’re jealous and insecure. e.g.-Constantly seeking more media attention & affirmation than their colleagues.

They’re controlling. e.g.-The uniquely unqualified “Squad” feels an oversized but unwarranted need to manage the agenda.

They put people down. e.g.-Pelosi’s a racist don’t you know.

e.g.-Pelosi’s a racist don’t you know. They manipulate via punishment. e.g.-Rather than be punished by stinging criticism, Nancy gives them what they want.

They blame others for everything by misrepresenting what those people say. e.g.-See Pelosi’s a racist.

They expect Democrats to “behave”. e.g.-If certain members of the party don’t obey they’ll be “primaried” with candidates of the “Squad’s” choosing.

e.g.-If certain members of the party don’t obey they’ll be “primaried” with candidates of the “Squad’s” choosing. They’ve made Dems “lose” themselves. e.g.-Pelosi’s caucus has denied their own political/moral need to fight blatant anti-Semitism. Afraid to say “the wrong thing”, they say nothing.

Afraid to say “the wrong thing”, they say nothing. They’ve forced Nancy & company to “make excuses” for them. e.g.-See above, “The Green New Deal”, detention facilities labeled “concentration camps”, publicly calling President Trump “a mother f…er”, palling around with haters Louis Farrakhan/Linda Sarsour, and spewing some of the most poisonous anti-American rhetoric ever uttered by sitting members of Congress.

Do the interactions between Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib and their Democrat Party not reek of psychological control and manipulation? This “Squad” has literally changed the Dem’s “sense of reality”…and “what is acceptable and unacceptable”.

The pathetic result? Speaker Pelosi and her party meekly submit to their “abuser’s wishes”.