Pelosi Expands Her Impeachment Inquiry Way Beyond Ukraine

Nancy Pelosi loves to quote the Founding Fathers, reference the Constitution, and call her followers ‘patriots.’ However, she thinks the Constitution is ‘living’ and old, she backs laws to destroy the Bill of Rights, and her followers appear to hate America — it was never great. She also quotes Scripture and supports killing the unborn to the moment of birth, possibly even after.

She cited the Founders and the Constitution as she discussed the secret impeachment inquiry/fishing expedition during an interview on Bloomberg News. Did the Founding Fathers have this in mind?

She announced that there is much more than Ukraine on the impeachment agenda. Pelosi plans to bring the Mueller report which is on life support. We will probably hear about Stormy and the President’s taxes but that’s a guess.

“There was plenty of obstruction of justice in the Mueller report and things like that,” Pelosi told Bloomberg Television on Friday. But she said it was not so clear-cut that it triggered a swell of public support for action by Congress. “But again, that will be part of the inquiry, to see where we go.”

If that is the case, it is fair to say the President doesn’t even know what the entire investigation is about.

“What happened in that phone call undermined the separation of powers, co-equal branches of government, checks, and balances on each other,” the California Democrat said.

Republicans would say Congress’s efforts to overturn the 2016 election is stepping on the Executive Branch’s ability to function.

Pelosi then put a smiley face on the inquiry, insisting the investigation has nothing to do with the president’s “personality” or “policies.”

“This is not about his personality, his policies. That’s for the election. This is about the Constitution. This is about defending our democracy,” she said.

IRONCLAD, HIGH BAR???

Pelosi also said she believes public hearings will begin this month, but the case against Trump needs to be “ironclad.”

Bloomberg reported she’s setting a “high bar.”

AGAIN, HIGH BAR???

Rep. Lee Zeldin might disagree with her “high bar” comment. He sent her a letter demanding the release of the transcripts because he says Adam Schiff is cherry-picking releases.

This impeachment inquiry isn’t about @SpeakerPelosi honoring her oath. It’s not about honoring our constitution. It’s about appeasing an enraged activist liberal base filled w/ hate that still hasn’t accepted the results of the 2016 election. @PeteHegseth https://t.co/QMdYunNLaT — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) November 2, 2019