Pelosi Lies! Accuses Bill Barr of Lying, Calls It a “Crime”

During the hearings yesterday, Democrats tried to trip up Attorney General Bill Barr and ensnare him in a lie. They also accused him of lying in his previous testimony although he didn’t. Entrapment was obviously the intention of many of the Democrats. For example, they mostly gave speeches during their allotted time at Wednesday’s hearing before the Senate Judiciary, accusing Bill Barr of lying and offering no proof.

Today, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., called him a liar although Barr didn’t lie, and she knew full well he didn’t lie.

She declared the Attorney General William Barr committed a crime by lying to Congress about a dispute with special counsel Robert Mueller over the findings in his report.

“He lied to Congress,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday. “If anybody else did that it would be considered a crime.”

Pelosi made the accusation as the House Judiciary Committee, led by Democrats, weighs a vote to hold Barr in contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over to the entire Congress the full, unredacted Mueller report.

They can’t, of course, hold him in contempt for not attending Thursday’s hearing since he volunteered to attend the hearing and he can withdraw without penalty any time he wants. Therefore, they are trying to hold him in contempt over something that would require him to break the law.

It’s against the law for Barr to turn over grand jury testimony and government secrets that are in the Mueller report. Nadler could move to change that but he won’t. Instead, Democrats want to find Barr in contempt for not breaking the law.

In fact, the report is available to be read with only 5% redacted, but, so far, only three Republicans have gone to read it — McConnell, Graham, and Collins. No Democrat has bothered. That’s how much they really care.

Pelosi said she lost sleep over the testimony. If she did it’s because Barr said he’s reviewing potential Clinton campaign collusion with Russia. He’s also searching for the origins of the Russia-Trump probe and investigating the FISA abuse allegations.

PELOSI AND THE FAKE LIE

“How sad it is for us to see the top law enforcement official in our country misrepresent, withhold the truth from the Congress of the United States,” said Pelosi.

Pelosi said, “Nobody is above the law.”

She is referring to Barr’s testimony last month, specifically his questioning by Charlie Crist. Barr had the nefarious Mueller letter in hand at the time and Democrats contend he said he didn’t know what was spelled out in the letter.

In fact, Barr answered — literally — the question he was asked about OBSTRUCTION.

We know Pelosi lied because she selectively edited his comments. This is the full exchange from the testimony with Charlie Crist.

BREAKING: Here is the full Barr-Crist exchange from April 9th in full context. Barr answers the question and goes on to summarize the Mueller letter. Pelosi is accusing Barr of lying by editing his comments pic.twitter.com/UlLvdA6ZnM — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) May 2, 2019

This is Nancy’s latest spiel, claiming the non-lie is a crime:

.@Kasie: Did AG Barr commit a crime? Speaker Pelosi: “He lied to Congress. If anybody else did that, it would be considered a crime.”@Kasie: Should he go to jail? Pelosi: “There’s a process involved here … The committee will act upon how we will proceed.” pic.twitter.com/kQnfEdL1iD — NBC News (@NBCNews) May 2, 2019

In response to Pelosi’s accusation, the Department of Justice said in a statement, “The baseless attack on the Attorney General is reckless, irresponsible and false,” per CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

THE SO-CALLED LIE

Stolen Valor Da Nang Dick Blumenthal called Bill Barr a liar yesterday over the same incident. He accused Barr of lying under oath in his previous testimony since he already had the Mueller letter and allegedly claimed he didn’t know how Mueller felt.

The fact is the ‘lie’ was not a lie. It was a truthful response Bill Barr gave under oath in relation to a different question than that which was addressed in the Mueller letter. Bill Barr answered it literally and he answered truthfully.

That conclusion was not related to the findings in the letter, it was related to the findings on obstruction.

The fact that the Democrat didn’t ask the question correctly is not Bill Barr’s problem. He is allowed to directly answer the question asked of him.

Senator Richard “Stolen Valor” Blumenthal to AG Barr:

“History will judge you harshly… you seem to be the designated fall guy.” pic.twitter.com/TvnAQlpjoF — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 1, 2019