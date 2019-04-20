Pelosi Loses Control of the House as Warren et al Demand Impeachment

Speaker Nancy Pelosi made it clear that at this point it’s not the time to impeach President Trump.

“Impeachment is so divisive to the country that unless there’s something so compelling and overwhelming and bipartisan, I don’t think we should go down that path, because it divides the country,” Pelosi said in an interview with the Washington Post last month. “And he’s just not worth it.”

Steny Hoyer was lambasted by his colleagues for saying it’s not worth it, let the electorate decide.

Reps. Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and AOC are calling for his impeachment and they seem to be more in charge of the Democrat Party than Pelosi. They should listen to Pelosi. The Mueller report found no crime as hard as they tried and as biased as they were. The President was just exonerated after two years of lies and an obvious coup attempt.

Fake Indian Elizabeth Warren has joined the assault. Her failing campaign and her empty war chest have likely incentivized the fake Indian.

The left is successfully turning a coup against the President into an honorable fight to right the wrong the President allegedly represents. The President has turned the economy around and is trying to turn the government back to the people, but that isn’t what you will hear.

The Mueller report is very biased. It’s exactly what you would expect from Mueller and his team of pro-Hillary Democrat investigators.

One would think the President was found criminally liable.

LIVE: Yesterday I called on the House to begin impeachment proceedings. This is a matter of principle for me. https://t.co/X91tKMcn51 — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 20, 2019

The Mueller report lays out facts showing that a hostile foreign government attacked our 2016 election to help Donald Trump and Donald Trump welcomed that help. Once elected, Donald Trump obstructed the investigation into that attack. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 19, 2019

Mueller put the next step in the hands of Congress: “Congress has authority to prohibit a President’s corrupt use of his authority in order to protect the integrity of the administration of justice.” The correct process for exercising that authority is impeachment. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 19, 2019

To ignore a President’s repeated efforts to obstruct an investigation into his own disloyal behavior would inflict great and lasting damage on this country, and it would suggest that both the current and future Presidents would be free to abuse their power in similar ways. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 19, 2019

The severity of this misconduct demands that elected officials in both parties set aside political considerations and do their constitutional duty. That means the House should initiate impeachment proceedings against the President of the United States. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 19, 2019

THE PRESIDENT HAS CALLED THEM OUT

In a series of tweets, he called it “bullsh*t,” here are six of the tweets

Despite the fact that the Mueller Report should not have been authorized in the first place & was written as nastily as possible by 13 (18) Angry Democrats who were true Trump Haters, including highly conflicted Bob Mueller himself, the end result is No Collusion, No Obstruction!

The Fake News Media is doing everything possible to stir up and anger the pols and as many people as possible seldom mentioning the fact that the Mueller Report had as its principle conclusion the fact that there was NO COLLUSION WITH RUSSIA. The Russia Hoax is dead!

Statements are made about me by certain people in the Crazy Mueller Report, in itself written by 18 Angry Democrat Trump Haters, which are fabricated & totally untrue. Watch out for people that take so-called “notes,” when the notes never existed until needed. Because I never….

…agreed to testify, it was not necessary for me to respond to statements made in the “Report” about me, some of which are total bullshit & only given to make the other person look good (or me to look bad). This was an Illegally Started Hoax that never should have happened, a…

….big, fat, waste of time, energy and money – $30,000,000 to be exact. It is now finally time to turn the tables and bring justice to some very sick and dangerous people who have committed very serious crimes, perhaps even Spying or Treason. This should never happen again!

The end result of the greatest Witch Hunt in U.S. political history is No Collusion with Russia (and No Obstruction). Pretty Amazing!